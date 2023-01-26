Two minors arrested for armed robberies of Tulane students

A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested as suspects in multiple armed robberies of Tulane students, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The robberies occurred within less than an hour of each other on Hillary and Zimple Street and the 1100 block of Hillary Street, around 1:00 a.m. on Jan. 15.

Police said in both instances, the students were walking down the street when they were approached by a black Sedan. Two of the four suspects then exited the back of the vehicle pointing pistols at the students and demanded their phones and wallets. The students gave them their things and the suspects drove away.

Police are asking the community to contact either the Tulane University Police Department at 504-865-5381 or the New Orleans Police Department at 504-821-2222 with any information regarding the robberies.