Support local Black-owned businesses

The culture and customs that we love and appreciate are founded upon the Black experience. Mardi Gras, Creole cuisine, and jazz music are just a few of the things that make New Orleans a city that many love.

The contributions of the Black community must be honored and recognized when exploring, touring, and living in this city.

This city many of us call home is also home to many Black-owned businesses that encompass the rich history and culture of this unique place. This listicle is just a few of those businesses that should be supported when in the Big Easy year-round, but especially during Black History Month.

______________________________________________________________________

Community Book Center

2523 Bayou Rd, New Orleans, LA 70119

Nestled in the heart of the Seventh Ward, Community Book Center is “more than a bookstore.” It has served the New Orleans community since 1983, selling Afrocentric books, art, clothing, accessories, and a variety of other trinkets. The center also hosts various community events such as book signings, storytelling, and community meetings.

Hours: Tue-Sat, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

For more information, follow the center on Instagram @readcbc.

______________________________________________________________________

Cajun Fire Brewing Company

10555 Lake Forest Blvd STE 3D, New Orleans, LA 70127

Cajun Fire was the 1st Black-owned beer company in the Southern U.S. The brewing company boasts brews with names such as “Black is Beautiful,” a beignet stout, and “Bayou Cowboy,” a white ale.

For more information, follow the brewery on Instagram @drinkcajunfire.

______________________________________________________________________

Dooky Chase’s Restaurant

2301 Orleans Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119

Dooky Chase’s Restaurant opened its doors in 1941 as a sandwich and lottery ticket shop. After seven decades, the restaurant founded by Emily and Dooky Chase Sr. has become a New Orleans staple with Dooky Chase Jr. and his wife, Leah Chase, at the helm. Chase Jr.’s wife has become known as the “queen of creole cuisine,” and has a James Beard award under her belt. The restaurant is not only known for its authentic cuisine but its rich history. Before Plessy v. Ferguson, Dooky’s was the home of many civil rights discussions. Today, it adorns this history on its walls and in its atmosphere.

Hours: Tue-Fri, 11 a.m.-3 p.m./ Fri-Sat, 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m.

For more information, follow the restaurant on Instagram @dookychaserestaurant.

______________________________________________________________________

The New Orleans Jazz Market

1436 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70113

Home of the Grammy Award-winning New Orleans Jazz Orchestra, The New Orleans Jazz Market offers a free rehearsal space to New Orleans musicians. In the birthplace of jazz, musicians needed an accessible practice space. Thus was born the jazz market, a space created by musicians for musicians. It is also available to nonprofits, individuals, and companies to host community events.

Hours: Tue-Fri, 10 a.m.-3 p.m./Wed, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

For more information, follow the venue on Instagram @thejazzmarket.

______________________________________________________________________

Lower Ninth Ward Living Museum

5909 St Claude Ave, New Orleans, LA 70117

In 2011, after more than 5 years, the lower ninth ward of New Orleans was still rebuilding from the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. In response to the achingly slow reconstruction, Dr. Caroline Heldman and Ian Breckenridge-Jackson created the Living Museum to preserve the history of a destroyed community. The museum contains oral histories from more than 60 community members, various exhibits, and cultural programming, and is also free to the public. The museum’s motto is “remembering the past while looking towards the future.”

Hours: Mon-Fri, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

For more information, visit leonatatefoundation.org.

______________________________________________________________________

Sweet Soulfood

1025 N Broad St, New Orleans, LA 70119

Sweet Soulfood takes the comfort of New Orleans-style soul food and combines it with veganism. The food is not only vegan but organic and soy-free. The restaurant also offers an almost entirely gluten-free menu on Mondays.

Hours: Mon-Sat, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

For more information, follow the restaurant on Instagram, @sweetvegansoulfood.

______________________________________________________________________

Club Caribbean

2441 Bayou Rd, New Orleans, LA 70119

Located in Esplanade Ridge, Club Caribbean is the only reggae club in New Orleans, according to their website. The club hosts a variety of events, including Soca Ladies Fridays and Dance Hall Saturdays.

Hours: Thurs-Sat, 6 p.m.-3 a.m.

For more information, follow the club on Instagram @clubcaribbeanno.

______________________________________________________________________

Original Thought NOLA

1857 Agriculture St. New Orleans, LA 70119

Original Thought is a plant-based food truck located in the Treme. The truck serves authentic vegan and organic food and herbal remedies.

Hours: Mon-Thurs, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

For more information, follow the center on Instagram @originalthought_nola.