Residential Life opens room selection process

The Director of Residential Life, Chris Rice, announced that room selection applications for upperclassmen in the 2023-2024 school year are now open in “The Housing Director.”

According to an email sent Monday afternoon, room selection applications are available for all juniors and seniors living on campus and will close March 10, 2023, at 5 p.m. While students need to apply early, the process of selecting a room will occur between March 20 and 29.

Sophomore students are now required to live on campus again. The housing exemption application for students who wish to live off campus will close on March 31, however Loyola’s Student Affairs page shows a March 12 deadline.

Rice’s email indicates a shift from last year’s policy that required all junior and seniors who wanted to live on campus to compete in a lottery system for available housing. The lottery system requirement sparked backlash last year among upperclassmen who struggled to find housing in time for the new school year.

The email also stated Residential Life will be considering more changes to existing housing policies, like a standing requirement for all students who wish to dorm together to “completely fill certain housing options like the Francis Family 6th and 7th-floor apartments and certain Cabra apartments.”

Residential Life will also be suspending the existing squatting policy that allowed upperclassmen in Buddig and Francis Family hall to keep their current room.

For more information about the room selection process you may contact [email protected].