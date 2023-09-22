“Bottoms” review: “Superbad” for queer femcels

Following the success of her debut feature “Shiva Baby,” writer and director Emma Seligman blesses the masses once more with her sophomore queer comedy, “Bottoms.”

Best friends PJ (Rachel Sennott) and Josie (Ayo Edebiri) are the token lesbian losers at Rockbridge Falls High. The duo decides the time has come to put their involuntary celibacy to rest while discussing their crushes on popular cheerleaders Isabel (Havana Rose Liu) and Brittany (Kaia Gerber). Unintentionally, the pair concocts a plan to pursue their crushes in the name of self-defense by starting a fight club with the help of their fellow queer friend Hazel (Ruby Cruz).

First and foremost, there’s no denying that “Bottoms” draws inspiration from multiple fan-favorite films, such as Greg Mottola’s “Superbad,” Olivia Wilde’s “Booksmart,” and of course, David Fincher’s “Fight Club.” However, what is cinema if not the implementation of innovation?

It’s been a while since a recently released comedy left me satisfied. While most can come to the unanimous agreement that comedy is the most difficult genre to achieve, I’d argue that all it really takes is authentic writing and acting. Ultimately, comedy is subjective, so what might be humorous to one is humorless to another. While I can see how there were moments in “Bottoms” that were derivative and trope-tailoring, its compelling components made it a worthwhile watch.

Sennott and Edebiri are truly a force to be reckoned with. Their ability to deliver ludicrous lines and excel comedic timing in such an effortless manner makes “Bottoms” the hit it’s been. On the other hand, some performances were lackluster, such as Gerber’s Brittany. I think it’s safe to say that Gerber should stick to modeling, for I fear she cannot act even if her life depended on it. Then again, she’s the daughter of famed supermodel Cindy Crawford, so exceptions are bound to be made for nepotism in Hollywood.

Several factors made “Bottoms” palatable and laughable. For instance, a prevalence of satirical callouts to unrealistic standards set by high school films, such as class time being worth no more than a single minute of screentime (the bell rings and PJ makes a comment about class just starting). Additionally, “Bottoms” manages to make discourse that could easily become distasteful rather comedic. In particular, I couldn’t help but chuckle during a scene where Mr. G (Marshawn Lynch), the girls’ teacher and club supervisor, projects his personal marital problems onto his class by writing on the board; “Feminism and why every US president has been a man”.

All in all, “Bottoms” was a sight for sore eyes in the sense that it’s rejuvenating to see a queer comedy with femboy jocks, Gen-Z witticisms, and preposterous violence. I can say without reservation that “Bottoms” has become a favorite comedy of mine, along with the cult-classic “Superbad.”

“Bottoms” is now playing in theaters.

