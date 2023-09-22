Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Menu
1
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by FOX News Channel, Aug. 23, 2023, in Milwaukee. DeSantis says he got a $1 million cash bump after Wednesday night’s presidential debate. His campaign says that amount came in over the first 24 hours after DeSantis and seven other contenders met in Milwaukee.

OPINION: Louisiana is first in line to become "the next Florida"

2
Mosquito fogger trucks bring potential harm

Mosquito fogger trucks bring potential harm

3
OPINION: Elon Musk, Twitter, X, and the rise of hate speech

OPINION: Elon Musk, Twitter, X, and the rise of hate speech

4
A group of Tulane and Loyola students hold signs facing the anti-LGBTQIA+ protestors.

Loyola, Tulane students unite against anti-LGBTQIA+ protesters

5
Senior Rose Labay sits in the peace quad. Labay is one of several students who feel unsupported by Loyolas education program.

“I would have loved to be a teacher”

EDITORIAL: Loyola needs to better prepare future educators

Mark Michel, Op/Ed Editor
September 22, 2023
EDITORIAL: Loyola needs to better prepare future educators
Athena Marks

We stand at a time in our history when education is continuously targeted and teachers are being stripped of the ability to properly educate students. The teacher education program at Loyola is actively failing to ensure that students understand the program and adequately prepare them for graduation and for teaching as a career.

The right-wing media and political machines have been targeting teachers for the better part of ten years, blaming them for a whole host of fantastical issues that Republicans conjure up as scare tactics. They blame teachers and the school system for being “woke” when they choose to teach the truth of America’s history. They ban AP courses for mentioning gender expression and gender identity when every serious and honest psychologist says that gender is a spectrum. Through a slew of homophobic, transphobic, racist, and revisionist laws, the Republican Party has sought to squeeze out any facts present in the school system, which they falsely accuse of being wrong or “indoctrination” effectively revising history to suit their own agenda.

Here in Louisiana, with the upcoming gubernatorial election, the leading candidate Jeff Landry has taken an offensive stance against teachers who believe that we should teach the truth in schools. Spewing racist, sexist, homophobic, and transphobic rhetoric into the echo chamber of the Louisiana Republicans, Landry has made clear that if he wins the election this November he will make a crusade against honest education his highest priority.

Teachers continuously face issue after issue, including underpay, lack of respect for their profession, lack of tangible or monetary support for school and school supplies from state and local governments, and as mentioned before the massive right wing misinformation campaign and their labeling of teachers as villains and honest education as villainy.

Teachers need support more than ever, and students who strive to be educators of future generations need support from their institutions more than ever. Yet, Loyola is failing to support its students enrolled in the teacher education program.
Through failed communication, properly preparing students for required programs and exams, and failing to provide diverse schools for these future educators to fulfill their teacher residency requirements.

Students within this program have also taken notice of the flaws within course offerings, and the way it is organized because of its size. But Loyola, as a Jesuit institution, needs to hold itself to a higher standard in regards to providing for students involved in the teacher education program. It is unacceptable that a school founded, funded, and run by the Jesuits is failing its student teachers in so many ways. In the centuries long Jesuit history, one of the greatest positive effects they’ve had is the world-class education they provide at hundreds of secondary schools and collegiate institutions across dozens of countries and six continents.

One of the main tenets of their educational philosophy is Cura Personalis – care for the whole person. It is through this that Jesuit education strives to not just prepare students to be the best in the world, but that students are prepared to be the best for the world. It is through this philosophy centered around creating well-rounded, compassionate, and intelligent people who strive to make a difference in the world, that Jesuit education has stood at such a high bar for as long as it has.

Becoming a teacher is a noble pursuit, and is a profession that is one of the most tangible ways to make a difference in the world. Loyola needs to do more to fulfill its mission in regards to educating its student teachers, in the courses and opportunities they provide. Loyola needs to ensure that they’re student teachers are prepared to not only be the best in the world, but the best for the world.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Editorial
EDITORIAL: Put people before profit: Cancer Alley kills
EDITORIAL: Put people before profit: Cancer Alley kills
EDITORIAL: Justice for all
EDITORIAL: Justice for all
EDITORIAL: Get into good trouble
EDITORIAL: Get into good trouble
EDITORIAL: Invest in public transportation
EDITORIAL: Invest in public transportation
EDITORIAL: SGA doesnt serve its students
EDITORIAL: SGA doesn't serve its students
A drawing of a flower.
EDITORIAL: A letter to our future president
More in Op/Ed
OPINION: Loyola needs more ensemble options for hobby musicians
OPINION: Loyola needs more ensemble options for hobby musicians
OPINION: We should all dress like cartoon characters
OPINION: We should all dress like cartoon characters
OPINION: Elon Musk, Twitter, X, and the rise of hate speech
OPINION: Elon Musk, Twitter, X, and the rise of hate speech
OPINION: Nature shouldnt have to suffer for our convenience
OPINION: Nature shouldn't have to suffer for our convenience
Conic aquaculture cage.
OPINION: We must protect the Gulf from industrialization
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by FOX News Channel, Aug. 23, 2023, in Milwaukee. DeSantis says he got a $1 million cash bump after Wednesday night’s presidential debate. His campaign says that amount came in over the first 24 hours after DeSantis and seven other contenders met in Milwaukee.
OPINION: Louisiana is first in line to become "the next Florida"
More in Showcase
Stage lineup sign at Hispanic Heritage Celebration on Sept. 16, 2023. This was the second-annual celebration.
French Market hosts second-annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration
Sr. Helen Prejean speaks about her activism journey at Catholic Students event on Sept. 12. The department hosted a culmination of events to raise awareness against the death penalty.
Loyola advocates against death penalty
SGA confirms budget for 2023-24 year
SGA confirms budget for 2023-24 year
Tuareg artist Bombino performs on acoustic guitar at The Broadside on Sept. 15, 2023. The band is on their Peace and Love tour, which is traveling through the U.S. and Europe.
Behind-the-scenes with Bombino: "The Sultan of Shred"
Senior Rose Labay sits in the peace quad. Labay is one of several students who feel unsupported by Loyolas education program.
“I would have loved to be a teacher”
Photo illustration
"Bottoms" review: "Superbad" for queer femcels
About the Contributors
Mark Michel, Op/Ed Editor
​Mark Michel is eager to be your new best friend. He is a History Pre-Law sophomore. He can be found taking long walks down St. Charles in the evening and taking the time out of his day to reflect on his actions. Mark is currently The Maroon's Op/Ed Editor. Email him your opinions at [email protected]
Athena Marks, Chief Visual Artist
Athena Marks is the Chief Visual Artist at The Maroon. She is from New Orleans and majoring in Visual Communications. In her free time she enjoys sewing clothes, drawing, going on sunset walks, traveling and listening to music.

Comments (0)

All The Maroon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *