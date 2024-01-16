Campus operations shift due to freezing weather

A Loyola sign sits bathed in sunlight outside Marquette Hall. File Photo.

Operations on Loyola’s campus will be limited Jan. 16 due to inclement weather, according to an email sent to campus residents by director of residential life, Chris Rice.

The email said the dining hall will be open from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for breakfast and lunch and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for dinner. The Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to Rice. All other campus dining locations will be closed.

Rice advises all students living on campus to keep their heat on a minimum of low and to not drip faucets due to the building being able to run in cold weather. If students have concerns about a leak in their room, they should consult residential life, whose office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. After those hours, there will be an on-call staff member whose number is posted throughout the residence halls, Rice said in the email.

According to the email, additional openings on campus include:

The Biever Hall package room from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.,

The University Sports Complex from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.,

Havoc’s Help Desk from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and

Student Health Services will be closed.

Rice reminds students that during inclement weather, emergency services can be limited. He advises students to refrain from substance use, as students who violate the code of conduct during the inclement weather timeframe may experience additional sanctions.

Students are welcome to visit Havoc’s Help Desk to gain access to Iggy’s cupboard, check out board games, and other equipment, Rice wrote in the email.