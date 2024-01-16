Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
1
Snow falls to the ground on Loyolas campus on Jan. 17, 2018.

Freezing weather moves classes online

2
A Loyola sign sits bathed in sunlight outside Marquette Hall.

Campus operations shift due to freezing weather

3
Courtesy of Loyola University New Orleans

Biology professor passes away suddenly

4
Courtesy of Entangled Publishing

"Fourth Wing" review: A lackluster romance interrupted by fantasy

5
(Left to right) Kelsy Breaux, Taylor James, and Gaby Hawk perform in God Help Them If We Wake Up on Friday, Nov. 16 in Marquette Theater.

Behind the Curtains: Theatre production sparks outrage and community disapproval

Campus operations shift due to freezing weather

Maria DiFelice, Breaking News Editor
January 15, 2024
A+Loyola+sign+sits+bathed+in+sunlight+outside+Marquette+Hall.
A Loyola sign sits bathed in sunlight outside Marquette Hall. File Photo.

Operations on Loyola’s campus will be limited Jan. 16 due to inclement weather, according to an email sent to campus residents by director of residential life, Chris Rice.

The email said the dining hall will be open from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for breakfast and lunch and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for dinner. The Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to Rice. All other campus dining locations will be closed.

Rice advises all students living on campus to keep their heat on a minimum of low and to not drip faucets due to the building being able to run in cold weather. If students have concerns about a leak in their room, they should consult residential life, whose office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. After those hours, there will be an on-call staff member whose number is posted throughout the residence halls, Rice said in the email.

According to the email, additional openings on campus include:
The Biever Hall package room from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.,
The University Sports Complex from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.,
Havoc’s Help Desk from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and

Student Health Services will be closed.

Rice reminds students that during inclement weather, emergency services can be limited. He advises students to refrain from substance use, as students who violate the code of conduct during the inclement weather timeframe may experience additional sanctions.

Students are welcome to visit Havoc’s Help Desk to gain access to Iggy’s cupboard, check out board games, and other equipment, Rice wrote in the email.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Academic
The sun sets over the Holy Name of Jesus Church on Apr. 22, 2022.
Memorial to be held for late Biology professor
Professor Stacey Battis teaches Bad Moms: Literary Maternity on March 29, 2022. Classes on Jan 18, 2024 will be in-person after two days of online classes.
In-person classes resume
Psychology sophomore Constance Ward attends Dr. Alvaro Alcazars Spirituality and Environment Class on Sept 23, 2020. Classes will remain online on Jan 17, 2024 due to inclement weather.
Classes continue online due to inclement weather
Snow falls to the ground on Loyolas campus on Jan. 17, 2018.
Freezing weather moves classes online
Foreign exchange student Marta Delgado Guillen talks with peers at French program open house on Dec. 6, 2023. Photo courtesy of Leo Tablante.
Local and French exchange students gather at Loyola
Courtesy of Loyola University New Orleans
Biology professor passes away suddenly
More in Briefs
Loyola presents Christmas opera
The Loyola sign on the universitys front lawn is lit up by Christmas lights for Sneaux. Sneaux took place on the campus front lawn, or the horseshoe, on Tuesday Dec. 3rd, 2019.
Sneaux brings snow to Loyola
Money sticking out of someones wallet. The wallet is in their back pocket.
Grants expand Loyola projects
Philosophy professor Dr. Jonathan Peterson shares his vision for Loyola’s future on Jan. 10, 2020. Peterson reflected on his journey to his position as the new University Honors Program director.
Director of honors program to depart in December
A student passes by the college of business on Loyolas campus on Nov. 22, 2021.
Dean of the College of Business leaves Loyola
Maroon logos from the past 100 years.
Top 5 Maroon memories
More in Showcase
(Left to right) Kelsy Breaux, Taylor James, and Gaby Hawk perform in God Help Them If We Wake Up on Friday, Nov. 16 in Marquette Theater.
Behind the Curtains: Theatre production sparks outrage and community disapproval
headshot
COLUMN: Dressing up an offensive play
COLUMN: Keep the library open
COLUMN: Keep the library open
Archbishop Gregory M. Aymond speaking in Holy Name of Jesus Church, Nov. 10, 2023. Archbishop Aymond announced the closure and consolidation of several parishes in New Orleans due to budget concerns and declining participation, changing the total number from 13 to five.
Jesuits reflect on parish consolidations
Photo illustration
OPINION: Loyola has an accssibility issue
Wolf Pack mens basketball teams plays on Nov. 16, 2023.
Men's basketball team shoots high this season
About the Contributor
Maria DiFelice, Broadcast Operational Manager
Maria DiFelice is currently the Operational Manager for the Maroon's Broadcast. She is a third year journalism major with a minor in philosophy. This is her third year being involved with the Maroon where she was Assistant Op/Ed editor and Assistant News Editor. When she is not working at the Maroon she can be seen with her camera taking photos wherever she goes.

The Maroon

Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
The Maroon • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Maroon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *