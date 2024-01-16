Classes continue online due to inclement weather

Kylie Evans Psychology sophomore Constance Ward attends Dr. Alvaro Alcazar’s Spirituality and Environment Class on Sept 23, 2020. Classes will remain online on Jan 17, 2024 due to inclement weather.

The second day of the spring semester, Jan. 17, will continue to operate online due to inclement weather, according to an email sent by director of university police and emergency management Todd Warren.

Essential employees will report to work as normal, Warren said in the email. The Danna Center post office, Central Receiving, Bursar’s Office, Student Health, and the bookstore will have limited opening hours, Warren said. According to Warren, any employees who are impacted by the weather, should contact their supervisor.

Warren advises faculty to share their make-up plans with their students through Canvas and encourages faculty to excuse students who are unable to attend class due to unsafe conditions or rescheduled travel.

In an email to students from the director of residential life Chris Rice, he reminds to keep their heat running minimally on low and not to run water from the faucets, as the campus infrastructure is able to withstand the weather.

He also reminds students that if there are any leaks or areas of concern, to please contact the residential life office between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. or the on-call staff outside of these hours. The on-call phone numbers are posted throughout the residence halls, Rice said.

Lastly, the residential life office will be open normal hours, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and the Biever Hall package room will operate from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., according to Rice.