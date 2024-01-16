Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
1
Snow falls to the ground on Loyolas campus on Jan. 17, 2018.

Freezing weather moves classes online

2
A Loyola sign sits bathed in sunlight outside Marquette Hall.

Campus operations shift due to freezing weather

3
Courtesy of Loyola University New Orleans

Biology professor passes away suddenly

4
Courtesy of Entangled Publishing

"Fourth Wing" review: A lackluster romance interrupted by fantasy

5
(Left to right) Kelsy Breaux, Taylor James, and Gaby Hawk perform in God Help Them If We Wake Up on Friday, Nov. 16 in Marquette Theater.

Behind the Curtains: Theatre production sparks outrage and community disapproval

Classes continue online due to inclement weather

Mabel Regalado-Hernandez, Assistant Breaking News Editor
January 16, 2024
Psychology+sophomore+Constance+Ward+attends+Dr.+Alvaro+Alcazars+Spirituality+and+Environment+Class+on+Sept+23%2C+2020.+Classes+will+remain+online+on+Jan+17%2C+2024+due+to+inclement+weather.
Kylie Evans
Psychology sophomore Constance Ward attends Dr. Alvaro Alcazar’s Spirituality and Environment Class on Sept 23, 2020. Classes will remain online on Jan 17, 2024 due to inclement weather.

The second day of the spring semester, Jan. 17, will continue to operate online due to inclement weather, according to an email sent by director of university police and emergency management Todd Warren.

Essential employees will report to work as normal, Warren said in the email. The Danna Center post office, Central Receiving, Bursar’s Office, Student Health, and the bookstore will have limited opening hours, Warren said. According to Warren, any employees who are impacted by the weather, should contact their supervisor.

Warren advises faculty to share their make-up plans with their students through Canvas and encourages faculty to excuse students who are unable to attend class due to unsafe conditions or rescheduled travel.

In an email to students from the director of residential life Chris Rice, he reminds to keep their heat running minimally on low and not to run water from the faucets, as the campus infrastructure is able to withstand the weather.

He also reminds students that if there are any leaks or areas of concern, to please contact the residential life office between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. or the on-call staff outside of these hours. The on-call phone numbers are posted throughout the residence halls, Rice said.

Lastly, the residential life office will be open normal hours, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and the Biever Hall package room will operate from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., according to Rice.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Academic
The sun sets over the Holy Name of Jesus Church on Apr. 22, 2022.
Memorial to be held for late Biology professor
Professor Stacey Battis teaches Bad Moms: Literary Maternity on March 29, 2022. Classes on Jan 18, 2024 will be in-person after two days of online classes.
In-person classes resume
A Loyola sign sits bathed in sunlight outside Marquette Hall.
Campus operations shift due to freezing weather
Snow falls to the ground on Loyolas campus on Jan. 17, 2018.
Freezing weather moves classes online
Foreign exchange student Marta Delgado Guillen talks with peers at French program open house on Dec. 6, 2023. Photo courtesy of Leo Tablante.
Local and French exchange students gather at Loyola
Courtesy of Loyola University New Orleans
Biology professor passes away suddenly
More in Briefs
Loyola presents Christmas opera
The Loyola sign on the universitys front lawn is lit up by Christmas lights for Sneaux. Sneaux took place on the campus front lawn, or the horseshoe, on Tuesday Dec. 3rd, 2019.
Sneaux brings snow to Loyola
Money sticking out of someones wallet. The wallet is in their back pocket.
Grants expand Loyola projects
Philosophy professor Dr. Jonathan Peterson shares his vision for Loyola’s future on Jan. 10, 2020. Peterson reflected on his journey to his position as the new University Honors Program director.
Director of honors program to depart in December
A student passes by the college of business on Loyolas campus on Nov. 22, 2021.
Dean of the College of Business leaves Loyola
Maroon logos from the past 100 years.
Top 5 Maroon memories
More in Showcase
(Left to right) Kelsy Breaux, Taylor James, and Gaby Hawk perform in God Help Them If We Wake Up on Friday, Nov. 16 in Marquette Theater.
Behind the Curtains: Theatre production sparks outrage and community disapproval
headshot
COLUMN: Dressing up an offensive play
COLUMN: Keep the library open
COLUMN: Keep the library open
Archbishop Gregory M. Aymond speaking in Holy Name of Jesus Church, Nov. 10, 2023. Archbishop Aymond announced the closure and consolidation of several parishes in New Orleans due to budget concerns and declining participation, changing the total number from 13 to five.
Jesuits reflect on parish consolidations
Photo illustration
OPINION: Loyola has an accssibility issue
Wolf Pack mens basketball teams plays on Nov. 16, 2023.
Men's basketball team shoots high this season

The Maroon

Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
The Maroon • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Maroon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *