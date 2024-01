Maleigh Crespo Professor Stacey Battis teaches Bad Moms: Literary Maternity on March 29, 2022. Classes on Jan 18, 2024 will be in-person after two days of online classes.

Classes on Jan. 18 will operate in-person, according to an email sent by director of university police and emergency management Todd Warren.

All of Loyola’s operations will resume normally, Warren said. Warren advises faculty to work on a plan with students that are unable to attend class due to reschedule travel plans or unsafe conditions.

Warren thanks all employees who helped address weather-related issues on campus and who kept services running safely for students on campus.