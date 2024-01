Hannah Renton The sun sets over the Holy Name of Jesus Church on Apr. 22, 2022.

Royal Saunders, a visiting assistant Biology professor, who began his tenure at Loyola in 2020 passed away in his office on Dec. 4, 2023.

There will be a memorial service for the late professor on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 11 a.m., according to an email from vice president for mission and identity John Cunningham S.J.

The service will be held in the Whitney Presentation Room in Thomas Hall. All are welcome, Cunningham said in the email.