Biology professor passes away suddenly

Courtesy of Loyola University New Orleans

Visiting assistant professor Royal Saunders passed away in his on-campus office, according to an email sent by university president Xavier Cole on Monday, Dec. 4.

Saunders began his tenure at Loyola in 2020 and has spent his time teaching Investigating Nature and Human Anatomy & Physiology.

A memorial to “thank God for Dr. Saunders’ life and the many gifts he contributed to the Loyola community” is currently being planned, Cole said.

In the meantime, Cole encourages students who may be experiencing grief to use available resources, such as the University Counseling Center and spiritual companioning offered by Student Life and Ministry.

For faculty and staff, Cole said Employee Assistance Programs are available.