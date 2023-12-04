Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

Courtesy of Loyola University New Orleans

Biology professor passes away suddenly

(Left to right) Kelsy Breaux, Taylor James, and Gaby Hawk perform in God Help Them If We Wake Up on Friday, Nov. 16 in Marquette Theater.

Behind the Curtains: Theatre production sparks outrage and community disapproval

OPINION: Reopen the window

OPINION: Reopen the window

headshot

COLUMN: Dressing up an offensive play

Archbishop Gregory M. Aymond speaking in Holy Name of Jesus Church, Nov. 10, 2023. Archbishop Aymond announced the closure and consolidation of several parishes in New Orleans due to budget concerns and declining participation, changing the total number from 13 to five.

Jesuits reflect on parish consolidations

Biology professor passes away suddenly

Kloe Witt, News Editor
December 4, 2023
Courtesy of Loyola University New Orleans
Courtesy of Loyola University New Orleans

Visiting assistant professor Royal Saunders passed away in his on-campus office, according to an email sent by university president Xavier Cole on Monday, Dec. 4.

Saunders began his tenure at Loyola in 2020 and has spent his time teaching Investigating Nature and Human Anatomy & Physiology.

A memorial to “thank God for Dr. Saunders’ life and the many gifts he contributed to the Loyola community” is currently being planned, Cole said.

In the meantime, Cole encourages students who may be experiencing grief to use available resources, such as the University Counseling Center and spiritual companioning offered by Student Life and Ministry.

For faculty and staff, Cole said Employee Assistance Programs are available.

View Comments (2)
About the Contributor
Kloe Witt, News Editor
Kloe Witt currently serves as the Maroon's News Editor. Kloe is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and environmental studeis and is interested in environmental policy. In their free time, Kloe is usually watching Criminal Minds, listening to Taylor Swift, or reading new books. Kloe can be reached [email protected]

  • S

    Syed MuniruzzamanDec 4, 2023 at 7:59 pm

    I am so sorry to I hear this sad news. Royal was our colleague for many years at Xavier University of LA. He was such a nice person that everyone loved him.

  • F

    FreemanDec 4, 2023 at 6:26 pm

    Saunders Family,
    Have our deepest sympathy in these time of sorrow

