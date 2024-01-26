“Mama Kai” builds dance community at Loyola

Each semester, dance professor Kai Knight holds auditions to create an ensemble of dancers ranging from all levels of experience and expertise.

Better known as “Mama Kai” to her students, Knight believes she learns just as much from her students as they learn from her. This is the foundation of her own artistic vision.

“Every semester brings new challenges,” Knight said.

While ensemble members from the previous semester are automatically in, Knight advises them to take part in the audition process to ensure commitment. In potential members, she looks for moldability. As long as dancers are willing to try a bit of everything, she’s content.

In terms of routine and choreography, Knight doesn’t plan ahead for auditions, but rather lets her vision unfold at hand.

“I get a feel for what I already have. The objective is to build a community for all levels of dancers,” Knight said.

The goal of the ensemble as a whole is to touch every form of dance, ranging from contemporary, afro-modern, ballet, and so on.

Psychology senior Annie Figueroa joined dance ensemble in fall 2022. In addition to becoming her primary creative outlet, dance ensemble has allowed Figueroa to form meaningful connections and expand her craft.

“There is something special about being a part of a club or group that creates a safe learning environment for people at all different skill and experience levels,” Figueroa said. “I find myself admiring and appreciating the skills of other dancers in the ensemble that push me to be a better dancer.”

Auditions for the spring 2024 semester will be held on Feb. 1 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in room 106 of the Communications/Music Complex.