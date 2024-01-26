Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
1
A police cruiser parked in front of New Orleans Police Departments first police station.

Suspect wanted in attempted carjacking

2
Courtesy of Warner Bros.

"Wonka" review: A real stomach-ache

3
Snow falls to the ground on Loyolas campus on Jan. 17, 2018.

Freezing weather moves classes online

4
A Loyola sign sits bathed in sunlight outside Marquette Hall.

Campus operations shift due to freezing weather

5
Courtesy of Warner Bros.

"Wonka" review: A queer theatre kid's wet dream

“Mama Kai” builds dance community at Loyola

Mia Oliva, Life & Times Editor
January 26, 2024
Sisters+Nandipha+and+Aviwe+DuBois+perform+at+the+dance+ensemble+showcase+on+Dec.+8%2C+2023.
Gallery4 Photos
Sophia Maxim
Sisters Nandipha and Aviwe DuBois perform at the dance ensemble showcase on Dec. 8, 2023.

Each semester, dance professor Kai Knight holds auditions to create an ensemble of dancers ranging from all levels of experience and expertise.

Better known as “Mama Kai” to her students, Knight believes she learns just as much from her students as they learn from her. This is the foundation of her own artistic vision.

“Every semester brings new challenges,” Knight said.

While ensemble members from the previous semester are automatically in, Knight advises them to take part in the audition process to ensure commitment. In potential members, she looks for moldability. As long as dancers are willing to try a bit of everything, she’s content.

In terms of routine and choreography, Knight doesn’t plan ahead for auditions, but rather lets her vision unfold at hand.
“I get a feel for what I already have. The objective is to build a community for all levels of dancers,” Knight said.

The goal of the ensemble as a whole is to touch every form of dance, ranging from contemporary, afro-modern, ballet, and so on.

Psychology senior Annie Figueroa joined dance ensemble in fall 2022. In addition to becoming her primary creative outlet, dance ensemble has allowed Figueroa to form meaningful connections and expand her craft.

“There is something special about being a part of a club or group that creates a safe learning environment for people at all different skill and experience levels,” Figueroa said. “I find myself admiring and appreciating the skills of other dancers in the ensemble that push me to be a better dancer.”

Auditions for the spring 2024 semester will be held on Feb. 1 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in room 106 of the Communications/Music Complex.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts
(Left to right) Kelsy Breaux, Taylor James, and Gaby Hawk perform in God Help Them If We Wake Up on Friday, Nov. 16 in Marquette Theater.
Behind the Curtains: Theatre production sparks outrage and community disapproval
Theater professor Kaci Thomassie stands next to one of her costumes in the peace quad. One of the goals of the costume sale is to combat fast fashion.
Theater costume shop makes sustainable costumes for annual BOOtique sale
Opening performance of a Tennessee Williams origin story Spring Storm. Loyola alum Nicole Miller played Heavenly Critchfield.
"Spring Storm" opens in Lower Depths Theatre
Wild Roots Rising vocalist and instrumentalist, Julia Houghton, performs a folk song on a banjo.
Neutral Ground Fest gathers community support
Drag queen Debbie with a D performs at Loyolas first drag show on May 5, 2023. The event was hosted by student government association.
SGA hosts drag show on campus
people stand in the Loyola art gallery admiring the art
Untitled collective showcases artists on campus
More in Arts & Entertainment
Loyolas music business department ranks as one of the best in the world with other prestigious music schools in early October.
Loyola Music Business School hitting the charts
Loyola presents Christmas opera
Actors strike maybe nearing end
Actors' strike maybe nearing end
A student adjusts the volume dial on a mixer. The music industry college offers a mix of music and business classes for its students.
Loyola named one of the top music business school
Stage lineup sign at Hispanic Heritage Celebration on Sept. 16, 2023. This was the second-annual celebration.
French Market hosts second-annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration
Actors, writers, and supporters gather in front of Louis Armstrong Park for a SAG-AFTRA New Orleans Local demonstration, Aug. 24, 2023. The writers strike has been ongoing for several months since its start in July.
Local writers and actors rally for fair treatment
More in Cheer and Dance
Loyolas Dance Ensemble at their spring performance.
Loyola Dance Ensemble holds spring recital
The Dance team competes at the NAIA National Championships in Ypsilanti, Mich. on March 12, 2023
Dance competes at NAIA National Championships
Dance team competes at Battle in the Big Easy
Senior biophysics major and co-captain Ana LeBlanc stands at the top of a pyramid during their routine at the University Sports Complex on Feb. 4, 2023.
Cheerleading seeks to reach new heights
man stretches on ground
Dylon Hoffpauir set to be new head dance and cheer coach
Business freshman Maddie Guerra (left), joined older sister Lexie Guerra (right), a business junior, on Loyolas competitive dance team.
Sisters Lexie and Maddie Guerra reunite on dance team
About the Contributors
Mia Oliva, Life and Times Editor
Mia Oliva is the Life & Times Editor of The Maroon. She has also served as Reviews Editor in previous semesters. Mia is a journalism senior with an English minor. Apart from the Maroon, Mia spends her time reading and writing, as well as watching movies and observing pop culture. Mia can be reached at [email protected].
Sophia Maxim, Managing Editor for Print
Sophia Maxim is a multimedia journalist and designer from Atlanta, GA. She is currently The Maroon’s Managing Editor for Print and previously served as Design Chief. She is a visual communication sophomore with a design minor. In her free time, she enjoys exploring the city, listening to podcasts, and collaborating on creative projects. Sophia can be reached at [email protected].

The Maroon

Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
The Maroon • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Maroon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *