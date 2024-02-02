Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

University fundraising campaign begins

Elinor Upham, News Editor
February 2, 2024
A+Loyola+sign+sits+bathed+in+sunlight+outside+Marquette+Hall.
A Loyola sign sits bathed in sunlight outside Marquette Hall. File Photo.

The newest comprehensive fundraising campaign could help fund students’ college experience for the duration of their degree.

The office of university advancement is in the process of undertaking a multiyear fundraising project that aims to raise money for a number of important areas of the university, according to Christopher Wiseman, vice president of university advancement.

These areas include, but are not limited to, scholarships for students, funds for new residence halls, improved buildings for colleges on campus, unrestricted gifts to the Loyola Fund, and support for City College programs, which are opportunities for adult learners to continue their education.

“Overall,” Wiseman said, “scholarships and campus capital improvements represent more than half of the value of our fundraising goals in this comprehensive campaign.”

The fundraising campaign is currently in what Wiseman calls the “leadership phase.” The leadership phase focuses on recurring donors to the university, in addition to prospective donors who have high giving potential. The office of university advancement is asking these donors to make commitments of five or more figures, according to Wiseman.

“Our [plan] is to announce a public goal for the campaign in 2026 and complete the campaign in 2028,” said Wiseman.

Even though the campaign is in its early phases, there have already been notable contributions made by community members. Wiseman said one contribution comes from Joseph Canizaro, who committed $5 million to the Canizaro Center for Catholic Studies.

“Several members of the Board of Trustees have made strong multi-year commitments,” Wiseman added.

Alumni play an important role in fundraising as well, according to alumni association board president Eugenio Hernandez.

Loyola’s annual day of giving, Loyal Day, is devoted to encouraging alumni, parents, and friends to make gifts to the university. This year it takes place through March 20-21 from 12 p.m. to 12 p.m.

Hernandez said, “This year funds raised on Loyola Loyal Day will go to support the general scholarship fund. Most students at Loyola receive financial aid, so this project has an immediate impact on students.”

Hernandez hopes that students who receive financial support from the university will pay that support forward when they are alumni and contribute to funding the next generation of students.
About the Contributor
Elinor Upham, News Editor
Elinor Upham currently serves as the News Editor for The Maroon. Elinor is a sophomore English literature major and art history minor. In her free time Elinor can be found reading, watching trashy rom-coms, and baking. Elinor can be reached at [email protected].

