Students grieve for Palestine during vigil

Elinor Upham, News Editor
February 2, 2024
Palestinian+student+Nour+Saad+spoke+at+the+vigil+for+Palestine+in+the+Peace+Quad+on+Jan.+29.
Gallery3 Photos
Laci Barrow
Palestinian student Nour Saad spoke at the vigil for Palestine in the Peace Quad on Jan. 29.

How do you mourn the deaths of over 25,000 people? How do you help a community mourn those deaths?

These are the questions that the Loyola chapter of Students for a Democratic Society and the Muslim Student Association are attempting to address through organizational efforts, including an interfaith vigil for Palestine on Jan. 29.

Loyola SDS president Carson Cruse said, “We wanted to have something on campus because there’s a lot of Palestinian students here, a lot of Arab students, Muslim students that don’t feel safe at outside events.”

Cruse said the goal of the vigil is to provide a safe and educational space for the Loyola community to come together and grieve the immense loss of life in Palestine.

“What are we supposed to do? We just go about our lives, and we can’t any longer. It’s too much,” Cruse said. “It’s always on my phone, like children dying, women, families being bombed, and journalists being killed.”

The vigil featured speakers from the Loyola and New Orleans community. The speakers represented members of Christian, Islamic, and Jewish faiths, who offered words of comfort, prayer, poetry, anger, and resilience in English, Arabic, and Hebrew.

Students, staff, and community members also took to the stage to share their experiences and feelings about Palestine with their peers in the Peace Quad.

A Palestinian member of the Masjid Omar mosque Hakm Murad said, “We want everyone to understand that we deserve humanity. We deserve a place to call home.”
About the Contributors
Elinor Upham, News Editor
Elinor Upham currently serves as the News Editor for The Maroon. Elinor is a sophomore English literature major and art history minor. In her free time Elinor can be found reading, watching trashy rom-coms, and baking. Elinor can be reached at [email protected].
Laci Barrow, Photo Editor
Laci Barrow currently serves as The Maroon's Photo Editor. Laci is a junior mass communication major focusing on public relations and minoring in marketing. She loves connecting with her community through the art of storytelling. Outside of the Maroon, you can find Laci scoping out spots to take great landscape pictures and weightlifting. For inquiries, reach out to Laci via email at [email protected]

