OPINION: My ins and outs for 2024

Welcome to 2024, where we are ringing in some new styles, saying bye to old styles, and (finally) sick of Harry Styles. And corn. I have compiled a list of my predictions and implementations for this year, which I will be very loosely adhering to and expect to see around Loyola. No, they are not biased at all. This is all science-based. Lying is also very in.

In:

Local concerts

Dressing up for class

Ribbons. Everywhere.

Making your own coffee

Folk rock. (I’m really pushing for this one – come on, guys.)

Mid 2010s fashion

Jacob Elordi

Trading clothes with your friends instead of shopping

Red cowboy boots (maybe that’s just me)

Going to bed at a reasonable hour

NOT procrastinating (I am turning this in eight minutes before it is due)

Cargo pants (who needs a backpack when you have 17 pockets)

Women who like Shoegaze music

Denim on denim (Joutfit or Canadian tuxedo?)

Crying – like all the time

Daily “vacations” (for the love of God go outside)

Out: