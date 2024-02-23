Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
1
The Capitol is seen as Congress resumes following a long break and the midterm elections, in Washington, early Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Iowas lawmakers vetoed a bill that would remove gender identity from the states civil rights.

A majority-Black district has been redrawn into six districts

2
Students attend vigil for Palestine on Jan. 29.

Vigil for Palestine met with university resistance

3
Photo illustration

Broadway residents voice concern over attempted carjacking

4
REVIEW: Take a chance on Percy Jackson & the Olympians

REVIEW: Take a chance on "Percy Jackson & the Olympians"

5
Robert Gnuse teaches a class on Jesus Christ on Jan. 30.

Professor receives Dux Academicus for 44 years of service

OPINION: My ins and outs for 2024

Abigail Schmidt
February 23, 2024
OPINION%3A+My+ins+and+outs+for+2024
Grace Knight

Welcome to 2024, where we are ringing in some new styles, saying bye to old styles, and (finally) sick of Harry Styles. And corn. I have compiled a list of my predictions and implementations for this year, which I will be very loosely adhering to and expect to see around Loyola. No, they are not biased at all. This is all science-based. Lying is also very in.

In:

  • Local concerts
  • Dressing up for class
  • Ribbons. Everywhere.
  • Making your own coffee
  • Folk rock. (I’m really pushing for this one – come on, guys.)
  • Mid 2010s fashion
  • Jacob Elordi
  • Trading clothes with your friends instead of shopping
  • Red cowboy boots (maybe that’s just me)
  • Going to bed at a reasonable hour
  • NOT procrastinating (I am turning this in eight minutes before it is due)
  • Cargo pants (who needs a backpack when you have 17 pockets)
  • Women who like Shoegaze music
  • Denim on denim (Joutfit or Canadian tuxedo?)
  • Crying – like all the time
  • Daily “vacations” (for the love of God go outside)

Out:

  • Construction
  • Men who like Shoegaze music
  • The smell of the Peace Quad (really disturbing the peace)
  • Frigid Mardi Gras weather
  • Uptown bars (please go exploring – this city is way too cool for you to be at The Boot)
  • Pajamas to class
  • Harry Styles
  • Barbie (Sorry, Queen Margot, I’m just so sick of it)
  • Loyola Wi-Fi (literally lagged as I was typing this)
  • Butterflies
  • SGA (Oops)
  • Malls
  • Ignoring my emails!!!!! (it hurts my feelings)
  • Loose corn (put it back on the cob!)
  • QR codes
  • FOMO (go to bed)
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Op/Ed
OPINION: New Orleans music can reinvigorate anyone
OPINION: New Orleans music can reinvigorate anyone
EDITORIAL: Students need financial support
EDITORIAL: Students need financial support
OPINION: Mean Girls The Musical is the best adaptation
OPINION: "Mean Girls The Musical" is the best adaptation
EDITORIAL: Loyola students deserve diversity in programming
EDITORIAL: Loyola students deserve diversity in programming
Homer Plessy float rolls by during intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus parade on Jan. 20, 2024
COLUMN: Parade-mania begins with Chewbacchus
OPINION: Destin Conrad’s new album redefines R&B
OPINION: Destin Conrad’s new album redefines R&B
More in Opinions
OPINION: Found family trope transforms literature
OPINION: Found family trope transforms literature
Photo illustration
OPINION: Loyola has an accssibility issue
OPINION: Peanut Butter is the glue that holds us together
OPINION: Peanut Butter is the glue that holds us together
OPINION: GRINGOS GO HOME!
OPINION: GRINGOS GO HOME!
Photo Illustration
OPINION: International Law Today – Are You in the Dark?
OPINION: Reopen the window
OPINION: Reopen the window
More in Showcase
An illustration of a phone with error messages and the Wi-Fi symbol.
Cell phone networks out nationwide
REVIEW: Take a chance on Percy Jackson & the Olympians
REVIEW: Take a chance on "Percy Jackson & the Olympians"
Black student organizations aim to support BIPOC communities
Black student organizations aim to support BIPOC communities
Design junior Tanesha Taylor looks at progress pride flag.
BLACK, QUEER, AND HERE
Celebrating the Black culture and history within Mardi Gras
Celebrating the Black culture and history within Mardi Gras
Black musicians find their voices at Loyola
Black musicians find their voices at Loyola
About the Contributors
Abigail Schmidt, Life and Times Editor
Abigail Schmidt is the Maroon's Life and Times Editor and beat reporter. She is a sophomore journalism major with a music industry minor and enjoys art and music. To contact Abigail or view her work, visit @artbyabba on Instagram or email her at [email protected]o.edu.
Ruth Brown, Senior Staff Illustrator
Ruth Brown is a Senior Staff Illustrator on The Maroon. She is a freshman majoring in English alongside a teacher's certification program. In her free time, she likes to go on walks in Audubon park. Ruth can be reached at [email protected].

The Maroon

Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
The Maroon • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Maroon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *