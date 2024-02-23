OPINION: My ins and outs for 2024

Welcome to 2024, where we are ringing in some new styles, saying bye to old styles, and (finally) sick of Harry Styles. And corn. I have compiled a list of my predictions and implementations for this year, which I will be very loosely adhering to and expect to see around Loyola. No, they are not biased at all. This is all science-based. Lying is also very in.
In:
- Local concerts
- Dressing up for class
- Ribbons. Everywhere.
- Making your own coffee
- Folk rock. (I’m really pushing for this one – come on, guys.)
- Mid 2010s fashion
- Jacob Elordi
- Trading clothes with your friends instead of shopping
- Red cowboy boots (maybe that’s just me)
- Going to bed at a reasonable hour
- NOT procrastinating (I am turning this in eight minutes before it is due)
- Cargo pants (who needs a backpack when you have 17 pockets)
- Women who like Shoegaze music
- Denim on denim (Joutfit or Canadian tuxedo?)
- Crying – like all the time
- Daily “vacations” (for the love of God go outside)
Out:
- Construction
- Men who like Shoegaze music
- The smell of the Peace Quad (really disturbing the peace)
- Frigid Mardi Gras weather
- Uptown bars (please go exploring – this city is way too cool for you to be at The Boot)
- Pajamas to class
- Harry Styles
- Barbie (Sorry, Queen Margot, I’m just so sick of it)
- Loyola Wi-Fi (literally lagged as I was typing this)
- Butterflies
- SGA (Oops)
- Malls
- Ignoring my emails!!!!! (it hurts my feelings)
- Loose corn (put it back on the cob!)
- QR codes
- FOMO (go to bed)