Carrollton Station bounces back after robbery

Neighborhood pub Carrollton Station fell victim to an organized robbery in June, with looters making out with over fifteen thousand dollars.

“Unfortunately, they ended up taking the entire safe. They also stole around one thousand from our ATM,” owner Will Wilson said. “One guy has been caught so far, they cased the whole place, definitely knew the whole layout.”

The burglars cut the security cameras immediately from the inside, then stole the DVR, Wilson said.

Since the robbery, Wilson has organized a GoFundMe, along with holding several benefit fundraisers.

“Even though they hit us on a Monday, with all of the cash made still in the bar after a busy weekend, we’ve been able to earn it all back through charity,” Wilson said. “Thankfully, it hasn’t negatively affected our operations or turnout.”

The bar is popular with Loyola students who come in for live music, Wilson said. Students and alumni work with the venue as performers and sound and tech engineers. However, Wilson assured this is not an ongoing safety concern.

Carrollton Station is not the only victim of such burglary, with other venues and bars such as Blue Oak Barbecue and Grits being hit as well.

Loyola history professor Jon Moore is the owner of Broad Street Cider. Nearby crime has made Moore wary of cash transactions, leading Broad Street Cider to go cashless in their operations.

“Crime is part of doing business, especially in New Orleans,” Moore said.