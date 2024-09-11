PHOTOS: Prep Panic

As Hurricane Francine moves closer, the New Orleans community rushes to get ready.

Be sure to stay tuned for more updates, and see below for tips on hurricane preparedness. Be safe, Wolf Pack!

– Park on upper levels of parking garages

– Park on neutral ground without blocking streetcars/sidewalks

– Charge all devices

– Fill up cooking pots & containers with clean, filtered water

– Keep fridges/freezers closed

– Remain indoors

– Stay up to date with news and campus alerts!