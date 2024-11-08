Ochsner Health names first female CEO

Courtesy of Beth Walker

Ochsner Health’s mission stated on the official webpage is to “serve, heal, lead, educate, and innovate” while promoting “healthier lives and strengthening communities” by reducing healthcare costs and supporting patients. This aligns with the aspirations of Beth Walker, the first woman CEO of Ochsner Medical Center-New Orleans.

Ochsner Health is renowned for its innovations and its firsts in medical science and technology. Founded in 1942 by Alton Ochsner, a former Tulane University professor, it established New Orleans’ first multi-specialty practice. In 1970, John Ochsner Sr. performed Louisiana’s first heart transplant, the 14th in the U.S. According to Ochsner’s webpage, is the leading nonprofit healthcare provider in the Gulf South, with 46 hospitals and nearly 390 health and urgent care centers. [NG1]

Walker began her career at Ochsner Health as an administrative fellow in 2002 and has held many leadership roles over the past twenty-two years including her most recent position as CEO of Ochsner Baptist.

During her time at Ochsner Baptist, Walker demonstrated her commitment to improving the health of the community, particularly during the titanic pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The past few weeks have been a “whirlwind” for Walker due to Hurricane Francine and the transition to her new role. Managing the hospital during the hurricane, sleeping on the office floor, and only having one week at Baptist before moving to the main campus has been a hectic experience, according to Walker.

This is not the first time Baptist has endured a hurricane. The historic walls of Baptist, built in 1926, have withstood nearly 45 hurricanes.

“We’re good at Hurricanes,” Walker said, “We know how to manage supplies, house people, we know the issues that will come up,” Walker said. Ochsner Baptist turned on its generators as a precaution against power loss.

Originally from Ohio, she earned a master’s in health administration from Ohio State. Over the past twenty-two years, she has developed a strong bond with the city and its community, drawn by Ochsner’s supportive culture, which she said she finds unique.

Having served at both Ochsner Northshore and Ochsner Baptist, returning to “main campus” feels like a “full-circle moment” she said.

“I was here during Katrina, and you wanted to build something back,” Walker explains of her long commitment to the region.

The contributing factor to her success is finding purpose in the work and striving to continue the mission of Ochsner Health alongside her team, supportive community, and healthy relationships within the workplace, Walker said.

“There is world-class health care right here in the community,” Walker said. Walker points out that the relationships she has built with staff and the Ochsner community are key to their shared success. Walker emphasized the importance of teamwork, noting that Ochsner’s ambitious goals can’t be achieved alone.

“We do unbelievable work here and I want to keep telling that story and continue to adopt changing, lifesaving methods,” Walker said.

Walker emphasizes that “it’s not about Ochsner growing larger but about serving more people.”

She said that Ochsner’s group practice model offers a unique level of care unmatched in the Gulf South. This “uniqueness” has led to many new ventures including the building of new facilities for Ochsner Children’s Hospital and the Ochsner Neuroscience Institute. In addition, the recent MD Anderson partnership will give Louisiana residents the ability for cancer treatments close to home.

Walker also emphasizes that being the first woman CEO of Ochsner Medical Center has not been a burden. Instead, she has received support from her male colleagues who recognize a culture at Ochsner that is eager to invest in her and cheer her on.

“[The]majority of the time it was the men saying, ‘you can do this,’” Walker said. Walker said her positive experience is not universal for many women, but she is grateful to serve as a mentor and a symbol of representation for women in the field.

“For a number of years, people wanted to call me out as a woman CEO, ‘gosh the only woman in the room.’ And I sort of didn’t want that to be the dialogue. But what I learned is that women everywhere want people they can look up to. And so, I flipped a bit.”

According to Walker, there was a time in her career where she lacked confidence. However, she overcame these insecurities by following her life coach’s advice.

“You have to come to terms with the fact you are successful because of who you are not in spite of who you are,” Walker said. “Your secret sauce is who you are.” “Discipline, sacrifice, and a balance of confidence and humility” are the ingredients to Walker’s sauce.