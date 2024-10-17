Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Categories:

Students take Synodal pilgrimage to Vatican

Maria DiFelice
October 17, 2024
The Synod will be livestreamed Oct. 18.

Six graduate students have made their way to Rome for an assembly of religious leaders along with over 100 students from Catholic institutions. The Synod will be livestreamed on Oct. 18.

Loyola Institute for Ministry professor and coordinator Emily Jandzejec said this experience creates a space for students to experience the Synod through communion, participation, and mission. 

“The students are encouraged to be attuned to what we are hearing and experiencing in Rome and how we want to bring what we are hearing and learning back to the wider Loyola community,” Jandezejec said. 

Graduate student Millissa Else said she is excited to learn from others in her faith in Rome. She said this pilgrimage will give her the opportunity to expand and deepen her faith. 

“The opportunity to be a first-hand observer visiting Rome in October 2024 is exciting. There is so much for us to learn about synodality as a way of being community,” Else said.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Christianity
Finding God in the Unexpected
Finding God in the Unexpected
Joshua Hinchie speaks at catholic Studies Night on March 12, 2024.
Joshua Hinchie reflects on his time at Loyola
Archbishop Gregory M. Aymond speaking in Holy Name of Jesus Church, Nov. 10, 2023. Archbishop Aymond announced the closure and consolidation of several parishes in New Orleans due to budget concerns and declining participation, changing the total number from 13 to five.
Jesuits reflect on parish consolidations
Kristen and Ben Clapper speak at Catholic Studies Open House on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2023.
Fundraiser and open house held for Catholic Studies department
The Loyola community celebrates Loyola Week on campus with banners such as this one in November of 2010. Some of the activities during Loyola Week include a dodge ball game and a concert.
Loyola week events
Picture of the 12th floor in Buddig Hall. In 1968, an exorcism was performed on the eighth floor of the building.
Spooky Flashback: 'Satan' visits Buddig Hall
More in Showcase
Loyola President Xavier Cole shakes hands with Pope Francis. Courtesy of Cole
Pope Francis offers wisdom to President Cole
Dan Bingler poses on the The Free Store floor.
Fred Hampton Free Store provides necessities in the name of solidarity
Courtesy of AP Photos
Vice presidential candidates face off
Simon Bunkers (left) and Juleea Bertholot (right) stand outside of Thomas Hall on Sep. 25, 2024.
Protests leave two student ambassadors unemployed
Biology freshman Nicholas Martin sits in the Residential Quad. Martin honed his skills during meets all through his high school career.
Loyola’s first decathlete in 12 years can do it all
Within the gallery, viewers were able to connect with the art intimately.
Art as Resistance
About the Contributor
Maria DiFelice
Maria DiFelice, Breaking News Reporter