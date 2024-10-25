Nightmare on Elm Drive

Last week, Netflix released Ryan Murphy’s second season of Monsters focusing on the 1989 murders of José (Javier Bardem) and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez (Chloë Sevigny) at their Beverly Hills mansion by their two sons Lyle and Erik Menendez. After the show’s release on Netflix, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” quickly rose to number one on Netflix’s streaming chart while retaining its taboo, controversial, and “must watch,” title. Unlike Murphy’s first season of Monsters, highlighting the haunting crimes of serial killer Jeffery Dahmer, the show presents the question of who the monsters are, the Menendez Brothers or their murdered parents, triggering an intense debate that has massively swarmed social media.

Thirty-five years ago, in the late hours of the night, both Lyle and Erik Menendez shot their parents, while they watched television in their den, firing a total of sixteen shots with Mossberg 12-gauge shotguns. Following the killings and the advent of police investigations, the brothers engorged in monstrous spending before their eventual arrest. . Although the arrest of the brothers was not as infamous as the OJ Simpson chase and arrest (another Ryan Murphy show for the “American Crime Story” series), the horrific manner of the murders and the location on Elm Street in one of the wealthiest neighborhoods of Los Angeles drew nationwide attention and had been deemed in the trial of the century.

During the two trials, which resulted in the life-sentencing of the brothers in 1996, accusations of sexual, emotional, and physical abuse by their parents surfaced in the hope of making the argument that the 1989 killings were conducted out of self-defense. In addition to the events leading up to and after the killings, the show also peruses the personalities of Lyle and Erik Menendez often displaying aggressive outbursts seemingly to be influenced by a greed-induced lifestyle.

“Free the Menendez Brothers!” “Ryan Murphy, did these brothers so damn dirty?” Days following the show’s release, social media was consumed with tweets, posts, and TikTok comments presenting various opinions predominantly either expressing their fondness for the show or their strong distaste. Furthermore, viewers found the implied romantic nature of Erik and Lyle’s relationship disturbing. According to an interview with Entertainment News, Murphy defended the structure of the show, arguing the importance of displaying the story through the perspectives of the brothers, journalist Dominick Dunne (Nathan Lane), the prosecution, and defense attorney Leslie Abramson (Ari Graynor). The real-life Erik Menendez released a statement denouncing the show as a “dishonest portrayal” while referring to Ryan Murphy as “naïve.” To this, Murphy responded: “I think it’s interesting that he’s issued a statement without having seen the show.” Murphy added, “Sixty to sixty-five percent of our show in the scripts and in the film form center around the abuse and what they claimed happened.” Despite the controversy surrounding the presentation of facts and fiction, it is inevitable to deny the excellence of the production and acting which has introduced a three-decade-old case to a new generation.

Despite the controversy and passionate debate regarding the show, it appears to be widely agreed upon amongst viewers that Nicholas Alexander Chavez (Lyle) and Cooper Koch (Erik) presented a masterful performance. Both Chavez and Koch, relatively two newcomers to mainstream acting, stole every scene. Javier Bardem channels a wicked José and Chlöe Sevigny portrays a cold-blooded mother, a combination that is perfectly lethal leaving the viewer devastated and nearly exhausted by the drama. The material revealing the alleged abuse of Jose and “Kitty” Menendez can place some sensitive viewers into a two-day depression; the revolting claims swarm around the mind, particularly to viewers who have experienced trauma. The grief and deep rage evoked by the unraveling nightmare of abuse allegations throughout the course of nine episodes hold the ability to twist the viewer’s stomach.

Although Murphy is known for the use of camp, its presence is at times distracting yet the show is preserved due to Chavez and Koch’s performance and charm that draws the viewer in and holds them close. However, Murphy’s series dangerously tips on the precipice of Mommie Dearest camp and true crime. Yet, Murphy made it work…again.