Music Industry hits Billboard list

Matthew Richards, Executive Editor
December 6, 2024

Loyola’s School of Music and Theatre Professions was recently named as one of the top Music Business schools in the world in Billboard Magazine’s top Music Business schools list in October. 

Professor Tim Kappel, who teaches music law in the music industry program, was honored to receive the recognition.

“My daily mission is to train the next generation of musicians and music professionals to be not just great in their craft or profession but also dedicated to human values like fairness, integrity and care, for self and others,” he said. “Billboard’s recognition provides strong affirmation that we’re doing something meaningful down here in New Orleans.”

The music industry program boasts the only Hip Hop and R&B degree in the world and the director of the School of Music and Theatre Professions, Kate Duncan, was thrilled to be recognized by the outlet.

“Students come to Loyola because they know our program provides them with incredible opportunities to learn directly from industry professionals in one of America’s greatest musical cities,” she said.”They get hands-on learning experiences playing and producing music, and learning the entrepreneurial skills they need to build successful careers for their creative passions.”

It is the fourth year in a row that Loyola was named on the list.

Matthew Richards, Executive Editor
Matthew is a senior Journalism major and excited to be the Executive Managing Editor this semester. As a New Orleans native, he’s a huge Saints and Pelicans fan and loves to write, read books, and watch sports. He also firmly believes that Cars 2 is a great movie. 