Loyola celebrates its “Sneaux” traditoin

Sneaux is an annual winter celebration organized by the University Programming Board and Student Life and Ministry at Loyola. This is a long standing tradition for over fifteen years.

“Sneaux is founded on Loyola’s Jesuit traditions, but is open to members of all faiths to celebrate the joy of this time of year!” said the Director of Programming of the Student Government Association Kaitlyn Kite.

“The purpose of this event is to build community and honor all winter celebrations celebrated across the globe,” said Sydney Begoun, associate director of the department of Student Life and Ministry. “We try to use this time to be grateful for all we have while rejoicing and celebrating in our respective ways while also learning about other cultures and religions.”

Begoun said attendees can enjoy cookies, pictures with Santa, train rides, hot chocolate, free shirts, “sneaux”, and learn about Christmas & holidays around the world during the event’s festivities.

There is a lot that goes into planning the Sneaux event,” said Kite. “The University Programming Board starts planning this event in September. Starting with ordering 20 tons of fake snow and other decorations to designing the shirts – around 100 hours were spent planning and organizing. In the weeks leading up to the event we go through the run of the show dozens of times, assign costumes, positions, and prepare for the insanity of the T-shirt line!”

When planning and designing the Sneaux T-shirts, the University Programming Board joined with Loyola’s marketing department to turn their vision into reality. The shirts were then made by a local New Orleans vendor.

Sneaux also features many other Loyola organizations through tables and stands set up at the event as well as many volunteers.