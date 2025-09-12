Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Categories:

Beginner musicians have the opportunity to take music lessons at Loyola

Xavier Buckley-Wilson, Staff Writer
September 12, 2025
Sophia Renzi
Professor Amy Thiaville plays her violin.

Loyola is known for its music program and talented artists. However, little is known about the non-music majors taking advantage of the school’s music courses and staff.

This semester, Adam Bock, an instructor in the music and arts college directing the guitar programme, is teaching four non-music majors guitar. Before private lessons begin Bock gives “this big handout,” that asks “what the students’ abilities are, what their interests are, and it allows them to set goals for the semester.” 

It’s a tool to “allow students to guide me,” Bock said.

Amy Thiaville is a violin instructor teaching music performance, music therapy, and music education. Of Thiaville’s two non-majors this semester, “one is doing violin as a secondary instrument,” while the other is resuming her education. 

Non-majors come into lessons with a range of prior knowledge, some having no experience before picking up an instrument at Loyola. 

“For me your major doesn’t matter—what matters is your level,” Thiaville said. 

Loyola alum and current guitar instructor Taylor Counce has worked at Loyola for two years. 

“A lot of students take [guitar courses] to fill their minimum twelve credits,” Counce said. They might take it because they “think guitar is easy.” 

Meanwhile Paul Macres, a bass instructor, understands it as an old habit. 

Macres has been a bass instructor at Loyola since 2018. Before that, when he taught bass at Tulane, nearly none of his students were music majors, despite large class sizes. 

“From the age of four,” Macres says, music “is embedded in a lot of people’s routine.” “Many people are good enough for the orchestra, but they don’t have the time,” Macres observes.

Further, Thiaville says that “every person that plays a musical instrument and quits regrets it.” And those that never learn regret “that they didn’t play an instrument.” Non-majors commonly take music classes because “they want to continue.”

One such non-major is sophomore Mary Ella Hastings, a journalism major. Hastings played violin and fiddle from age six to twelve, but fell out of practice in high school. Her parents urged her not to quit, saying, “you’re going to wish you were doing this later.” 

Years after dropping the violin, Hastings said with laughter that “I quit, and now here I am, and they were right.”

Currently, Hastings is practicing ‘Lightly Row’ with Thiaville, “not to be confused with Row Row, Your Boat,” Hastings said. 

In remastering the violin, Hastings is training her ears to know when she’s in tune. 

‘It’s coming back now,It’s slower than I thought it would have been,” Hastings said.

She said that it’s not like other string instruments with frets., 

“It doesn’t have frets, so you have to know where to put your fingers, and the slightest wrong movement puts it out of tune, so far, that’s the hardest part,”Hastings said.

Thiaville relates that when she visits high school orchestra classes and asks “how many students want to major in music—-maybe two raise their hands.” However, when she adjusts her question and asks “who wants to continue playing music, nearly everyone raises their hands.”

Putting it another way, Macres says “we’re geeks and we stick with our kind.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Features
OPINION: The Danna center upgrades: Is it good or bad?
OPINION: The Danna center upgrades: Is it good or bad?
OPINION: More community and connection on campus, please!
OPINION: More community and connection on campus, please!
Eain Mowat, Apostolos Paziotoplous, Georgios Vassilakis, and Quinton Hairston posing in the Hall of Fame with basketball. These are the four new committed students for the mens basketball team.
Loyola men's basketball adds four newcomers, blending global talent and local grit
OPINION: Communications: A Degree That Opens Doors
OPINION: Communications: A Degree That Opens Doors
Memories of a reflective past by Ronna S. Harris.
A day at the art museum
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, center, tours "Camp 57," a facility to house immigration detainees at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, La., Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025.
Angola Prison will be used for immigrant detainees
More in Life & Times
Loyola's esport captain leads team into new semester
A mountain range in Iceland.
Paul Ware brings photography and stories of Iceland to Loyola
Patrons dance at Gasa Gasa. April 16 2025.
Six popular local bars, ranked from worst to best
Loyola students embrace fall fashion despite New Orleans’ hot August temperatures
Loyola students embrace fall fashion despite New Orleans’ hot August temperatures
Von Gocan announces upcoming collaboration and new album
Von Gocan announces upcoming collaboration and new album
NOELA's exterior.
How NOELA provided care to a post-Katrina neighborhood in New Orleans East
More in Music
Pride celebration advocates for LGBTQ+ youth
Pride celebration advocates for LGBTQ+ youth
Jean Montès talks to his orchestra students.
Professor conducts music with spirit and kindness
Senior and musician Jade Robbins stands in the Palm Court on Monday, April 29, 2024.
Musician Jade Robbins shares her musical influences
Courtesy of Republic
'The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology' review: Swift revels in "excess"
Music industry senior Noa Jamir plays guitar in the Palm Court on April 23, 2024.
Seniors give intimate final performance
Courtesy of Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records
'Cowboy Carter': Beyonce proves Black women can do everything
About the Contributor
Sophia Renzi
Sophia Renzi, Assistant Photo Editor
Sophia Renzi currently serves as The Maroon’s Assistant Photo Editor and Head Photographer for The Wolf.