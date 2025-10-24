All ten Orleans parish prison escapees captured

Ten inmates managed to make a bold and brazen escape from the Orleans Parish Jail here in New Orleans in May.

Ten inmates planned an escape in the dead of night. The inmates used various materials to protect themselves during the escape. In the now viral videos, the inmates can be seen scampering from the jail and across the interstate that runs parallel to the facility. The men can be seen even making it into a nearby neighborhood.

In the weeks and months since the escape, one by one, the inmates have all been captured. In recent weeks, Derrick Groves, the last of the ten escapees was finally apprehended by Atlanta Police. Groves will later be extradited to Louisiana to serve any time that may be given by the courts.

News of the escape went viral almost overnight. Everyday, there was a new escapee story to add to the evergrowing saga. Some of the escapees were spotted out and about in New Orleans. It is being reported that at least three inmates were captured within the first 24 hours of escaping. It seems that it may have been fairly easy to catch some of the escapees considering most of them stayed locally instead of finding a way out of New Orleans and out of Louisiana.

Two of the escapees were seen via street cam in the French Quarter enjoying their freedom while another inmate was caught by news cameras and law enforcement at a bus stop in New Orleans East. Nine of the ten inmates have been charged with simple escape following the incident.

Groves is already facing a life sentence for the slaining of two people during a Mardi Gras Day family gathering that occurred in 2018.

Out of all the escapees, Groves not only kept a low profile but he was the only one to leave the state. It is apparent that Groves, like most of the other inmates, had help in various ways from friends and family.

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrell has spoken to ABC News regarding this matter saying that Groves will be charged with being a fugitive from justice among other charges once he is extradited back to Louisiana. She has also mentioned that anyone who aided and abetted the inmates in any way will face aiding and abetting charges.

The other nine inmates all plead not guilty to the charges in July. If sentenced, the escape charge carries a minimum of two to five years of imprisonment. For the escape, all of the inmates will be sent to Angola, Louisiana’s maximum security prison.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.