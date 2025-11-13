“The Pack is Back”: Loyola Women’s Basketball Starts Season Strong

Jada Washignton , Addison Luker, Isabella April, and Taylor Smith holding up the wolf pack hand sign during home game on the sidelines. They have recently won thier first two home game. Courtesy of Heidi Herrera-Wanke

The Loyola University New Orleans women’s basketball team tipped off its 2025–26 campaign in dominant fashion, earning two straight wins that showed off the team’s depth, energy, and defensive firepower.

The Wolf Pack made a statement in their home opener on Nov. 6, crushing LSU Alexandria 88–47 inside The Den. From the opening tip, Loyola looked sharp and confident, racing out to a 10–0 lead before the Generals could find their rhythm. Every part of the Wolf Pack’s game was clicking — fast breaks, rebounding, and strong defense that frustrated LSU Alexandria throughout the night.

Junior guard Alissa O’Dell led the charge with a standout performance, finishing with 19 points and nine rebounds. She knocked down shots from all over the floor and brought steady leadership to the court. Deniya Thornton followed closely with 17 points, seven rebounds, and three steals, while forward Addison Taylor contributed 10 points and nine boards in an impressive all-around effort.

“It felt great to start the home season with such a strong team performance. We’ve been working hard in practice, and it really showed on the court. Everyone brought energy; it set the tone for the kind of season we want to have.” O’Dell said.

The Wolf Pack’s third-quarter run defined the game. After halftime, Loyola came out firing, outscoring the Generals 24–1 during one stretch. The relentless defensive pressure forced turnover after turnover, and the crowd inside The Den fed off the team’s intensity. Every basket was met with cheers, and every defensive stop drew loud applause from fans and teammates alike.

“LSUS is actually ranked above us, so we were considered the underdogs. We wanted to make a statement coming out after halftime that we are here this year!!” Thornton said.

Just a few days later, Loyola kept the momentum rolling with another strong performance, earning a second straight win to start the season 2–0. The team once again relied on its defensive foundation, forcing tough shots and controlling the boards from start to finish.

O’Dell and Thornton continued to lead offensively, but the second win also highlighted the Wolf Pack’s depth. Players off the bench brought hustle and spark, and the ball movement showed the growing chemistry within the squad. Loyola’s ability to share the scoring load has already made them difficult to defend early in the season.

“Offensively, we know exactly who to get the ball to and how to make our plays work. Everyone’s locked into their role whether that’s rebounding, scoring, or setting up teammates and that’s what keeps us clicking as a team.” O’Dell said.

The Wolf Pack’s fast start has created excitement around campus and within the Southern States Athletic Conference. Students, fans, and alumni have filled The Den with energy, helping fuel the team’s hot start. As the season progresses, Loyola hopes to build on this momentum and continue their climb toward another conference title run.

“I think our coaches play a big part in this. They are always on us about not letting up. So much can happen in a basketball game and there have been times where we lost leads so to prevent that we keep having fun and pushing no matter the lead.” Thornton said.

With two convincing wins under their belt, the Wolf Pack have set the tone for what could be another memorable season of Loyola women’s basketball — one built on teamwork, toughness, and the unwavering belief that the Pack is back.