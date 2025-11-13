Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

LUCAP event will give blessing bags in the French Quarter

Alyssa Jones, Staff Writer
November 13, 2025
LUCAP members going to give out blessing bags on Martin Luther King Day. Courtesy of Lindy Brasher.

Loyola University Community Action Program will hand out blessing bags to unhoused individuals in the French Quarter. 

On Saturday, Nov. 22, Loyola’s community action program will soon be hitting the streets to give hope and kindness this holiday season. Wolves on the Prowl is LUCAP’s annual service day project, where students and alumni come together to serve the community and those in need. This year, they will go to the French Quarter and hand out blessing bags as they did last year for the cold weather. 

According to Lindy Brasher, the advisor for LUCAP, service events like Wolves on the Prowl encourage individuals to recognize inherent dignity and value in every person.

Through the lens of Catholic Social Teaching, particularly the principle that each human life is sacred and created in the image of God, we are reminded that serving others is not just charity; it is solidarity. Acts like these open our eyes to the realities of poverty and help us respond with compassion, empathy, and respect,” Brasher said.

The event is also about Catholic and Jesuit values with students and alumni.

“Finding God in all things, which challenges us to see the divine in every person and every experience. By participating, students and alumni embody Loyola’s mission to be people for and with others,” Brasher said. 

This event creates a change in the community and shows how much people care in a world that is divided. This event also encourages people to be kind. 

“It is a powerful reminder that collective compassion can heal and unite our community,” Brasher said.

