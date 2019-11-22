Coach Hollowell earns 100th win

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Head men’s basketball coach, Stacy Hollowell, had a monumental night on Thursday. He is in his sixth season as head coach and brought in his 100th career win with the team against Bethel University. The 95 to 91 win ties the teams second best starting record at 9 and 0. The last time the team started 9 and 0 was in the 1942-1943 season.

The win over Bethel opens the Wolf Pack’s conference play with a win. The Wolf Pack’s next game is Saturday, Nov. 23, against Blue Mountain College in the Den.