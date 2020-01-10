Man found shot and dead a block from Bruno’s

Man found shot and dead a block from Bruno’s

Gabriella Killett
January 10, 2020

Police are investigating a homicide that happened early this morning near Bruno’s Tavern.

According to an NOPD press release, Tulane police officers heard gunshots around 1:50 a.m on Jan. 10, in the area of Burthe and Hillary Streets. Officers found one adult man who had been shot in a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have opened a homicide investigation, and the Orleans Parish Coroner plans to release the victim’s identity once properly notifying his family.

The body was found near popular Uptown bars often frequented by Loyola and Tulane students.