Man found shot and dead a block from Bruno’s

The cross street of Hillary and Burthe Streets. Police are investigating a homicide that occurred there in the early hours of Jan. 10. Photo credit: Rose Wagner

Police are investigating a homicide that happened early this morning near Bruno’s Tavern.

According to an NOPD press release, Tulane police officers heard gunshots around 1:50 a.m on Jan. 10, in the area of Burthe and Hillary Streets. Officers found one adult man who had been shot in a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have opened a homicide investigation, and the Orleans Parish Coroner plans to release the victim’s identity once properly notifying his family.

The body was found near popular Uptown bars often frequented by Loyola and Tulane students.