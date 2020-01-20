Wolf Pack hires new track and cross country Coach

Mass Communication junior Ellen Harper (left) and freshman Mikaela Bradley (right) finish running a lap at track and field practice in the University Sports Complex on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. The men’s and women’s teams are preparing for their next meet.

Loyola hired Geoff Masanet to take over as track and field and cross country coach, the athletic department said on their website loyolawolfpack.com Monday. Masanet has over 25 years of college coaching experience and has won six conference coach of the year awards over the course of his career.

Masanet comes to New Orleans from North Park University in Chicago, where he served as the head track and field coach and as assistant cross country coach for the Vikings’ men’s and women’s teams.

Masanet has also coached at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, California State University Long Beach, University of California Santa Barbara, Northeastern Illinois University, and Eastern Illinois University, his alma mater.

Masanet has taken over from interim head coach Bryiana Richardson, who will now function as assistant coach. She was awarded the Southern States Athletic Conference Coach of the Year Award after her lone season as cross country head coach.