NOPD arrests suspect in shooting death near Bruno’s, TJ Quills

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

New Orleans police officers arrested a 21-year-old yesterday in connection with the shooting and death of a 20-year-old near the corner of Maple Street and several popular college bars earlier this month.

Alec Billiot was booked on one count of second-degree murder and five counts of attempted second-degree murder, according to Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office records.

On Jan. 10 around two in the morning near Burthe and Hillary streets, Billiot allegedly fired multiple shots at Lee Long, who is now deceased. Tulane University police officers in the area went to the scene and found Long inside a pickup truck with a gunshot wound to the chest. Long was later pronounced dead at the scene after NOPD arrived, according to NOPD.

Tulane police said that Long told officers he was shot by a multiple men who later fled the scene. Tulane officials informed students that the victim was not affiliated with Tulane University.

Billiot’s bond is set at $175,000 and he remains in custody, according to Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office records.