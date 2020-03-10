Basketball teams acknowledge success despite loss of conference titles

Both the men and women's basketball teams lost their conference spots in Mobile, Alabama this weekend. Photo credit: Michael Bauer

After battling in the Southern States Athletic Conference playoffs, Loyola University New Orleans’ men’s and women’s basketball teams lost their spot as conference champions in Montgomery, Alabama March 6-7, according to loyolawolfpack.com.

Wolf Pack women’s basketball lost to Martin Methodist 76-57 Friday, March 6 in the SSAC semifinal, according to loyolawolfpack.com.

The men’s team made the championship but lost Saturday after the women’s game in a close match vs. Dalton State College, 79-70.

Both teams will be notified as to whether they’ve received a bid to participate in the NAIA Championship tournament Wednesday, March 11.

Despite the outcome of both games, the teams had notable highlights..

Tim Cameron broke the single-season Loyola record Saturday with 8 assists and therefore a total of 147 assists for his first season at Loyola, loyolawolfpack.com said.

The women’s team out rebounded their opponent, Martin Methodist 51-32, according to loyolawolfpack.com, and Kamille Cooper pulled down 22 of Loyola’s rebound total.

Despite both teams falling short of their desired outcome, loyolawolfpack.com said Tim Cameron, Myles Burns, and Paige Franckiewicz were named to the SSAC all-tournament team to represent Loyola.