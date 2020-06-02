SGA president releases plan to combat racial discrimination at Loyola

Student Government Association President Freedom Richardson at the Presidential Candidate Debate on March 3, 2020. Richardson recently released a statement regarding racial discrimination at Loyola. Photo credit: Cristian Orellana

Student Government Association president Freedom Richardson released a statement outlining his administration’s plans to uplift “Black alumni, students, staff, and faculty” to student emails.

His statement came as a response to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died as a result of police brutality.

Richardson said that he believes past administrations have been silent on social issues and vowed that “things will be different with this administration.”

“We commit ourselves to remedy the history of inaction in Loyola’s Student Government and to fight for racial equity on our campus and beyond,” Richardson said.

Richardson asked Loyola students to individually take action by making a donation to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, signing petitions that he said will hold law enforcement accountable.

“In accepting this personal responsibility, it starts with challenging and educating ourselves before we’re able to lead our peers,” Richardson said.

Regarding Loyola, he encouraged Loyola students who have experienced or witnessed forms of discrimination to talk with student representatives at SGA or complete a Bias Incident Report.

For more information, visit the Student Government Association’s statement on Howl Connect.