Loyola reopens university shuttle service

A Tulane blue line shuttle pulls out of the Carrollton turnaround in 2018. The cross-campus shuttle service has been replaced with Loyola's own service amid COVID-19 concerns. Photo credit: Julia Santos

Loyola’s Shuttle Service is now available again for students, according to an email sent out August 17 by Police Chief Todd Warren.

The university will offer two types of services, both requiring Loyola I.D. cards and masks, the email said. Monday through Friday, 7 am through 6 pm, a continuous route between Broadway campus, main campus, and the Alder Hotel will be available.

On-demand service will be enacted in the evenings, where students can call to request a shuttle. The service is offered Saturdays as well.

The on-demand service stops also include Walmart, Winn-Dixie and Rouses on Tchoupitoulas Street. and Whole Foods on Magazine Street. However, other locations are available upon request, according to the email.