Loyola reopens university shuttle service
August 18, 2020
Loyola’s Shuttle Service is now available again for students, according to an email sent out August 17 by Police Chief Todd Warren.
The university will offer two types of services, both requiring Loyola I.D. cards and masks, the email said. Monday through Friday, 7 am through 6 pm, a continuous route between Broadway campus, main campus, and the Alder Hotel will be available.
On-demand service will be enacted in the evenings, where students can call to request a shuttle. The service is offered Saturdays as well.
The on-demand service stops also include Walmart, Winn-Dixie and Rouses on Tchoupitoulas Street. and Whole Foods on Magazine Street. However, other locations are available upon request, according to the email.
