Loyola will host free COVID-19 testing the first week of classes

A sign promoting social distancing hangs from a lamppost in Palm Court Aug. 3. Loyola is offering free on-campus testing during the first week of classes in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Photo credit: Alexandria Whitten

Loyola will have free COVID-19 testing on campus next week, according to a university email sent by Lesli Harris, chief of staff.

Testing sponsored by the city and state will be available 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24 through Saturday, Aug. 29.

Both drive-thru and walk-up testing will take place near Calhoun Street by the Northeast entrance to campus. Walk-up testing is encouraged to avoid congestion, according to the email.

There will be 1,000 tests provided for community members each day with test results available within three days. The Louisiana National Guard will conduct the tests, and they will be analyzed by the state’s department of health, the email said.

The email encouraged students to sign a release form so that Loyola will receive both positive and negative test results.