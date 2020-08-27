Loyola introduces app to assist visually impaired people on campus

Loyola will now provide Aira, a service app that can help blind or visually impaired people connect with trained agents to help them navigate campus, for free, due to a recent contribution from a donor, according to an email sent out to students Aug. 26.

Aira agents will connect through a users’ smartphone camera and describe their environment and help them navigate their surroundings. The app can help visually impaired people find a building or public transportation, read signage, locate elevators, stairs, doors, and assist with electronics.

As the layout of parts of campus and classrooms have changed due to social distancing protocols, the university said the goal is to help people with visual differences navigate Loyola.

In order to access this service, users can download the Aira app on Google Play or the Apple App Store.