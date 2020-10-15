Tyler Sanchez confirmed as SGA’s new chief justice

Tyler Sanchez, political science junior, stands at the podium in the student government office on Oct. 5. Sanchez replaced former Chief Justice Gordon Towell after his resignation from the position. Photo credit: Michael Bauer

Tyler Sanchez, SGA’s new chief justice said he intends to make sure that the Loyola community is “treated fairly, equitably and with justice, at the core of all things,” in his new position.

Sanchez, a political science junior, worked for the SGA Elections Commission his freshman year at Loyola and ran for president in last year’s election cycle. He has also worked on the court of review as a justice during the past two years.

As chief justice, Sanchez will oversee eight fellow student justices who are responsible for upholding the by-laws of the SGA constitution. As chief justice, he will be involved in parliamentary procedures during SGA senate meetings. This includes maintaining order and overseeing any potential impeachment proceedings. Sanchez will be succeeding Former Chief Justice Gordon Towell in this role.

“Under Chief Justice Gordon, the court was more committee-based rather than singular-role based,” Sanchez said. “I wanted to formulate it in a way where each justice had a singular role. I want each justice to feel like the topic or area that they are working on, they are really passionate about it. I find that when people are passionate about what they are working on, they perform better.”

Sanchez said he began crafting plans to reorganize the court even before his confirmation. Justices of the Court of Review under Chief Justice Sanchez will now be be assigned different responsibilities.

“With the programming that we were trying to do (on campus), it was imperative,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez said he started immediately because he was confident that he would be confirmed as the court’s new chief justice. In addition to the parliamentary responsibilities of chief justice, the position also organizes social initiatives around campus.

“One of the things that I really hold dear to me is voting and access to voting,” Sanchez said. “With the upcoming U.S. election, I started working on trying to organize shuttle transportation during the early voting period.”

SGA Vice-President Zontré City has worked with Sanchez in several capacities on organizing social justice events in the past. City said he thinks students can expect passion and innovation from Sanchez.

“I I think you can expect creativity in this time of figuring out whats going on during this (COVID era),” City said. “Students can also look forward to ‘social justice oriented’ events.

City said Sanchez, who has already been working with organizations such as the Women’s Resource Center and Lemon Pepper, is engrained in doing social justice work.

“I always bring up accountability,” Sanchez said. “In my eyes there is no social justice without justice and accountability. I can’t actively fight for and empower people if I’m allowing someone to be unaccountable and corruption to spread and fester. I see that as my role. Holding people accountable and being transparent.”