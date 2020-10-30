Kedrick Perry starts as new senior vice president of equity and justice

Kedrick Perry sits at his desk Oct. 26, 2020. Perry began his position as Senior Vice President of Equity and Justice this school year after months without a permanent person in the position. Michael Bauer / The Maroon Photo credit: Michael Bauer

After months without a permanent person in the position, Kedrick Perry has officially started as the university’s new senior vice president of equity and justice after former Vice President Sybol Anderson left last winter.

Perry received his education from the University of North Carolina as an English major. He continued his academic studies at North Carolina State for his master’s degree in public administration and went on to the University of Virginia for his doctorate in higher education.

Previously, Perry worked as head of diversity and outreach at University of California at Berkeley. Perry said he feels at peace at Loyola as a first-generation student from a small town in North Carolina. He said he left his job at Berkeley to do more.

“There is a season for everyone, and I feel that it is my season,” Perry said.

So far, Perry said he has been getting to know faculty and staff and is hoping to get to know students more, despite the inevitable barriers imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s something magical about being on campus still,” Perry said.

He said he’s been busy learning about working together and collaborating with students and staff to move the needle on diversity.

“Social justice and faith connect to do amazing things. I worship a mighty God, and he has more for us than we can ever dream,” Perry said.

Growing up as a Black queer man in the South, Perry said he wants to ensure an inclusive and supportive space at Loyola for all students. He has already praised the school for accepting him as well as other members of the LGBTQ+ community.

As well as getting to know students, Perry said he wants to continue the work of his predecessor as well as uplift students of color.

“(Anderson) has a great reputation for her connection with students and laid the groundwork down to make inclusive excellence on campus,” Perry said. “I am here now to help students with backgrounds similar to my own.”

Perry said he’s aware that it may take longer for the community to get to know him and for him to earn their trust due to COVID-19 circumstances, but believes connection is key and that the community “cannot operate in silos.”

“I have a voice,” Perry said. “I understand your concerns. I’ve lived these concerns, and I want to be able to help.”

Perry said he thanks the Loyola community for accepting him.

“It means the world to me,” Perry said. “I will do my best to do what you need: to advocate for you, to support you and to build you up.”