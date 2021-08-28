Beach Volleyball and esports to join varsity sports in fall 2022

Loyola will add beach volleyball and esports to its varsity portfolio in the fall of 2022.

Athletic Director Brett Simpson says the decision is a part of the university’s Strategic Enrollment Plan.

“Beach volleyball will be a nice compliment to our indoor team, and esports is a rapidly growing sport and industry,” said Simpson to Wolf Pack Athletics. “We’re excited about these offerings as we recruit student athletes for the Fall of 2022.”

Starting this spring, the beach volleyball team will compete as a club program until it becomes an official varsity sport under the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics in the spring of 2023.

“Beach volleyball will enhance our ever-growing athletics department and will open up opportunities to eventually compete for a national title,” said Jesse Zabal, head volleyball coach.

The esports team will join the National Association of Collegiate Esports where they will compete in video games such as Fortnite and Super Smash Brothers Ultimate.

Robert Pitre, the current assistant volleyball coach, will head the beach volleyball program. Loyola is still looking for a head esports coach.