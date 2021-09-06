Fall+break+canceled+following+Hurricane+Ida

Loyola announced updates to its academic calendar for fall 2021 in an email to students and faculty from University Provost Tanuja Singh.

The announcement comes after Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana as a Category 4 storm two weeks ago, leaving New Orleans without power and halting Loyola’s plans for the fall semester.

To make up for days of missed classes following the hurricane, the fall break scheduled for Oct. 11 and 12 will be canceled. The Thanksgiving break and the Final Exams week will remain as originally scheduled.

Loyola professors are encouraged to work with their students to make sure that they complete the fall semester, according to the email.

The email also announced the restoration of Loyola’s electronic student systems. Students can now add classes through the LORA portal on the Single Sign On website.

The university announced plans last week to transition to virtual learning on Sept. 13, with plans to return to campus instruction with maximum flexibility on Sept. 20. Power has also returned to the main campus, which reopens on Sept. 13.