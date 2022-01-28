Mens’ basketball adds 17th win

A rack of Loyola basketballs sits courtside during the mens’ game against William Carey University on Jan. 22, 2022 in The Den. The mens’ team earned their 17th win this season, and remain No. 1 in mens’ basketball for the NAIA.

Loyola mens’ basketball added a 17th win to their record last week as they returned to The Den for the first time in nearly three weeks.

Despite losing their first game of the season last week, the Wolfpack picked up a statement home-game win against William Carey University.

Starting for Loyola, Zach Wrightsil led the team and scored 14 points in the first half.

Andrew Fava also scored two 3-pointers and Myles Burns had four assists and four rebounds.

The Wolfpack was up 45-31 at the half.

After halftime, Loyola gained even more momentum and came out ready to score.

Burns played his first game since Jan. 6 following an injury and finished the game with 15 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds. Burns reached the 1,500 career scoring milestone by the end of the game.

Wrightsil shot 10 for 15 and led the team with a game total of 20 points. Terry Smith Jr. trailed behind him with 18 points.

Milan Meija entered the game in the second half and scored three 3-pointers.

The Wolfpack had 18 combined steals, accrediting 27 of their total points scored.

At the final buzzer, Loyola secured a 91- 64 win.

Loyola was the first program to be ranked first in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and maintained a 16-game winning streak through January. The Wolfpack will play Middle Georgia State at home on Thursday.