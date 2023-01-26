Todd Warren returns to New Orleans after successful removal of brain tumor

Todd Warren, Director of Loyola University Police and Emergency Management, has returned to New Orleans after recovering from the successful removal of a brain tumor, according to the Warren family’s GoFundMe page.

The GoFundMe was shared with faculty and staff at Loyola in an email on Jan. 26 from Mary Musso, the director of student and financial services.

Towards the end of 2022, an MRI scan found a brain tumor on Todd Warren, according to what Todd Warren’s son, Trevor Warren, posted on the GoFundMe.

On Dec. 30, 2022, Trevor Warren said that his father underwent surgery in the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, which successfully removed the tumor.

On Thursday, Jan. 19, an update was posted on the go fund announcing Todd Warren’s return to the city.

“Todd’s employer – Loyola – has been absolutely wonderful and supportive throughout this ordeal. We couldn’t have asked for better,” the update read.

To support Warren and his family as he recovers, you can donate here.