Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Menu
1
Courtesy of Dajah Saul

REVIEW: Studying abroad in Copenhagen, Denmark

2
EDITORIAL: Your ballot could punch a fascist

EDITORIAL: Your ballot could punch a fascist

3
Courtesy of Realcycle

Realcycle brings recycling back to NOLA

4
Photo illustration

Search for VP of Equity and Inclusion continues

5
Finger-lickin’ Fun: New Orleans celebrates annual Fried Chicken Festival

Finger-lickin’ Fun: New Orleans celebrates annual Fried Chicken Festival

Loyola professor performs at nonprofit concert series

Brice Gutter
October 6, 2023
Singer-songwriter+and+Loyola+professor+Mia+Borders+on+stage+at+the+New+Orleans+Jazz+Museum+on+Sept.+29.+Borders+has+released+6+albums.
Laci Barrow
Singer-songwriter and Loyola professor Mia Borders on stage at the New Orleans Jazz Museum on Sept. 29. Borders has released 6 albums.

Mia Borders, singer-songwriter and Loyola music industry professor, performed at a concert last Friday, Sept. 29. The one-and-a-half-hour-long set took place at the New Orleans Jazz Museum for the Friends of the Cabildo Concert Series.

Friends of the Cabildo is a non-profit organization that provides volunteer and financial support for the Louisiana State Museum. One of the ways they do this is through holding various events, including their concert series. Held in the New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint, the concert series features various artists throughout the year.

The genre-bending artist Mia Borders was the star of last Friday’s show. Borders is a native New Orleanian and has been releasing music since 2006, mainly with soul, funk, and blues influences.

“Everything comes together in a way that is so quintessentially New Orleans,” Borders said when asked about her music.

She took the Jazz Museum’s stage with her guitar and vocals while drummer Wayne Maureau and bassist Stephen Bohnstengel acted as her band for the night. The performance’s setlist featured a blend of her old music as well as a few new and unreleased tracks.

The concert began with her uptempo music before transitioning into more emotional songs. Borders explained that this was to tell the story of love and heartbreak. In between songs, she entertained the audience with short anecdotes that related to each track.

The 100-seat capacity venue allowed for easy crowd banter and participation as she told her stories. “I love the more personal shows and I think my fans do as well,” Borders shared.

The performance concluded with a final energetic song that was supposed to represent healing after a heartbreak. Borders belted out many complex vocal runs which caused the audience to stand from their seats and cheer, ending the concert with a standing ovation and chants for an encore.

Though Borders didn’t give an encore, she did express her thanks to the audience and FOC. “Friends of the Cabildo is a great non-profit… it’s an honor to be included.”

The FOC Concert Series is sponsored by the New Orleans Tourism and Cultural Fund. The next show is on October 13 with Marcia Ball.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Life & Times
The Little Kid with the Big Green Hand review: A tale of loving every part of yourself
"The Little Kid with the Big Green Hand" review: A tale of loving every part of yourself
Corinne Bailey Rae performing on stage at the Orpheum Theatre on Sept. 26, 2023. Rae is on tour for her album, Black Rainbows.
"Black Rainbows" review: Corinne Bailey Rae reclaims her artistry in transcendent new album
Courtesy of Dajah Saul
REVIEW: Studying abroad in Copenhagen, Denmark
Finger-lickin’ Fun: New Orleans celebrates annual Fried Chicken Festival
Finger-lickin’ Fun: New Orleans celebrates annual Fried Chicken Festival
Photo illustration by
Movies in the Heat
Courtesy of Island Records
"The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess" review: Chappell Roan is the next queer pop princess
More in Music
Connie Jones legacy band on Nunemaker Auditorium stage on Sept. 19, 2023. An endowment in Jones honor funded renovations to Loyolas band hall and a hallway with mementos dedicated to Jones’ life.
Jazz concert honors Connie Jones
The Vigil Project performing songs from their album, Honest, on Sept. 8, 2023. Loyola was the last stop on the groups tour.
The Vigil Project's "Honest" tour comes to Loyola
Courtesy of Geffen Records
“GUTS” review: It's a mesmerizing, paralyzing joy ride
Mural of Connie Jones outside of renovated band hall, made possible by Jones endowment. A concert honoring his memory will be held in Nunemaker Auditorium on Sept. 19, 2023.
Connie Jones traditional jazz concert next week
Madison Wolfe looks at footage from her music video Black Till Blood Spills
Loyola student starts her music career
4 The Culture Vol. 1 split into two editions; The Maroon Edition is for Hip-Hop and the Gold Edition is R&B.
Hip-Hop and R&B program drops first album
More in Showcase
OPINION: The Maroon made me who I am
OPINION: The Maroon made me who I am
Photo illustration
Search for VP of Equity and Inclusion continues
Loyola Law Schools sign on the Broadway campus, Oct. 4, 2023. Leon Roché and Melanie Talia are both alumni of the Law School and are campaigning for the Orleans Parish judicial seat.
Loyola Law School alums vie for judicial seat
A new motorized ramp makes Lower Depths Theater accessible for the first time. Members of the community still think Loyola should be more accessible.
Community says Loyola's accessibility has a ways to go
Courtesy of Realcycle
Realcycle brings recycling back to NOLA
Volleyball team celebrates mid game on Sept. 29, 2023. The volleyball team has had a strong season.
Volleyball continues successful season

Comments (0)

All The Maroon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *