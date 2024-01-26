Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
1
A police cruiser parked in front of New Orleans Police Departments first police station.

Suspect wanted in attempted carjacking

2
Courtesy of Warner Bros.

"Wonka" review: A real stomach-ache

3
Snow falls to the ground on Loyolas campus on Jan. 17, 2018.

Freezing weather moves classes online

4
A Loyola sign sits bathed in sunlight outside Marquette Hall.

Campus operations shift due to freezing weather

5
Courtesy of Warner Bros.

"Wonka" review: A queer theatre kid's wet dream

EDITORIAL: Loyola students deserve diversity in programming

Laci Barrow, Photo Editor
January 26, 2024
EDITORIAL%3A+Loyola+students+deserve+diversity+in+programming
Grace Knight

Programming is the heartbeat of our college experience. Whether it’s spotting a flyer on campus or receiving a personal invite, it sparks plans that lead us to build our community and connect with others. It’s how we gain new life experiences and expand our perspectives, fostering personal growth throughout our college journey.

While Loyola aspires to support this crucial aspect of our college experience, a lingering question remains: do Loyola’s Black students receive fair support in this process?

Last year, they didn’t.

For the 2022-23 academic year, African and African-American students received minimal university recognition and programming support.

Loyola’s official University Programming Board operates within the Student Government Association and aims to curate programming that give students the opportunity to engage with each other and foster a sense of belonging at Loyola, according to HowlConnect.

However, other than a themed tote bag and an art gallery showing, UPB didn’t host many events for Black History Month.

This placed significant responsibility on Black student organizations, such as Loyola’s Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Black Student Union, and the Caribbean and African Student Association. These organizations were left to carry the weight of programming for Black students with shoestring budgets and little support from UPB.

If UPB strives to develop experiences that meet the needs of Loyola students, where is that pursuit when curating experiences centered around Black culture?

As stewards of the student body, SGA should ensure UPB allocations fund minority-focused programming.

However, blame cannot solely be placed on student administration but on the larger administrative body of Loyola for fostering a community that turns a blind eye to the lack of attention given to our students’ cultural awareness.

Since the beginning of the 2023-2024 academic year, Loyola’s vice president of equity and inclusion position has been left unfulfilled, leaving our university without guidance on the best tactics to support our Black students, as well as students of color.

This makes the search more imminent to find a vice president of equity and inclusion – ideally, one who influences and shifts the outcome of programming to embrace all cultures.

UPB initiatives receive $36,000 of SGA’s $129,800 total budget, which is directly funded by student tuition and fees. Why isn’t this money being used to fund Black programming initiatives?

Thus far in the academic year, UPB’s programming has consisted of their typical Wolf Pack Wednesdays and a mix of various trivial events like “Trap Bingo,” “Midnight Madness,” and “Brunch and Paint.”

No programming tailored to Black History Month for spring 2024 has been announced yet.

Meanwhile, many of the Black student organizations who are preparing for “Black Excellence Week” to celebrate Black and Brown culture on campus, have begun announcing activities and events for students to look forward to. Still, there’s a chance that UPB could leverage its resources to support Black student organizations and celebrate them for a change.

Looking ahead, the university and the entities working under its umbrella have to prioritize the planning and funding of our students’ cultural education.

Students should be able to leave Loyola with more than a community partially connected through Wolf Pack Wednesdays and Third Fridays.

We deserve a community woven together through intentional, inclusive programming, leaders that execute programs to support this, and students ready to share their cultural awareness beyond the confines of Loyola.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Editorial
COLUMN: Keep the library open
COLUMN: Keep the library open
EDITORIAL: How to create a caring society
EDITORIAL: How to create a caring society
The Maroons first issue from Loyola University archives. The first editorial written appears on the lower left portion of the image entitled: A Reason Why.
From the first editor to the current: A century of excellence
EDITORIAL: Loyola and The Maroon: Exceeded by None
EDITORIAL: Loyola and The Maroon: Exceeded by None
EDITORIAL: Illegitimi non carborundum: A Message To Dr. Cole
EDITORIAL: Illegitimi non carborundum: A Message To Dr. Cole
EDITORIAL: Loyolas Jesuits need to get us into Good Trouble
EDITORIAL: Loyola's Jesuits need to get us into Good Trouble
More in Op/Ed
Homer Plessy float rolls by during intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus parade on Jan. 20, 2024
COLUMN: Parade-mania begins with Chewbacchus
OPINION: Destin Conrad’s new album redefines R&B
OPINION: Destin Conrad’s new album redefines R&B
OPINION: Found family trope transforms literature
OPINION: Found family trope transforms literature
headshot
COLUMN: Dressing up an offensive play
Photo illustration
OPINION: Loyola has an accssibility issue
OPINION: Peanut Butter is the glue that holds us together
OPINION: Peanut Butter is the glue that holds us together
More in Showcase
Loyola University shuttle on Jan. 18, 2024.
New schedule for shuttle
The Krewe of Muses is an all-female krewe well known for their high heel throws. The high heels are a common trademark of Mardi Gras, and one that parade-goers strive to catch.
Loyola offers Mardi Gras safety tips
Courtesy of Mubi
“Rotting in the Sun” review: Sebastián Silva’s most personal project
Nicaraguan Juan Sebastián Chamorro talks to reporters in Chantilly, Virginia., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, after flying in to the Washington Dulles International Airport. Chamorro was among some 222 prisoners of the government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega who was released last year.
Nicaraguan presidential candidate illegally imprisoned, advocates for democracy
Photo illustration of a student attempting to fill out FASFA form.
FAFSA’s new website update causes problems
Sisters Nandipha and Aviwe DuBois perform at the dance ensemble showcase on Dec. 8, 2023.
"Mama Kai" builds dance community at Loyola
About the Contributor
Laci Barrow, Photo Editor
Laci Barrow currently serves as The Maroon's Photo Editor. Laci is a junior mass communication major focusing on public relations and minoring in marketing. She loves connecting with her community through the art of storytelling. Outside of the Maroon, you can find Laci scoping out spots to take great landscape pictures and weightlifting. For inquiries, reach out to Laci via email at [email protected]

The Maroon

Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
The Maroon • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Maroon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *