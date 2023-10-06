Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

Search for VP of Equity and Inclusion continues

Kloe Witt, News Editor
October 6, 2023
Photo+illustration
Sunny Bedford
Photo illustration

With almost two months since the departure of former Vice President for Equity and Inclusion Kedrick Perry, Loyola has yet to fill the vacant position. But changes to the position are set to be made, according to University President Xavier Cole.

Cole said at the university senate meeting on Sept. 21 that the reason for the continued vacancy of this position was because he has goals to split the responsibilities to help with “burnout” in the role.

Previously, VP of Equity and Inclusion handled both issues in the higher administration and more day-to-day work handled on the ground level, according to university spokesperson Rachel Hoormann. Beginning now, this will be split into two separate positions.

“After conversations with Dr. Perry about his role, president Cole determined that a director of Multicultural Student Affairs would be an important new hire to best serve the needs of our diverse student body,” said Rachel Hoormann.

Director of Multicultural Student Affairs will be in charge of ground level work, according to Cole. Hoorman said the position will report directly to the Vice President of Student Affairs.

Music industries junior Maya Davis said this more face-to-face position with students is something she hopes to see at Loyola.

“I hope whoever it is, it’s someone who is really dedicated to their student, somebody that you know actually wants to interact with us and learn more about us on a personal level,” she said.

Hoormann said hiring for this new position is their first priority.

With the vacancy, Davis said she feels although the university hasn’t shown the care for diversity, equity, and inclusion they should.

“When we came in, they told us we were the most diverse class ever,” she said. “I feel like because they advertise that they care so much about diversity at Loyola, they should be more dedicated to equity for their students.”

Specifically, Davis noted the lack of care she feels is given to the African and American Studies program and the firing of the programs director Scott Heath.

Davis said Perry’s vocalization on these issues was something she admired and hoped to see with whoever the university may be looking for to fill the position.

“I hope that whoever it is won’t be afraid to go against the grain,” she said.

Responsibilities for the VP position have been distributed among university officials to “ensure continued support” for students, according to Hoormann.
Kloe Witt, News Editor
Kloe Witt currently serves as the Maroon's News Editor. Kloe is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and environmental studeis and is interested in environmental policy. In their free time, Kloe is usually watching Criminal Minds, listening to Taylor Swift, or reading new books. Kloe can be reached [email protected]

