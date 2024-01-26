New schedule for shuttle

Laci Barrow Loyola University shuttle on Jan. 18, 2024.

Loyola University’s Department of Public Safety released a revised shuttle schedule for the spring semester, aiming to better serve the needs of the university community. Rachel Bobadilla, the assistant director of support services, shared the details in an email sent to students, faculty, and staff.

The key changes to the new shuttle schedule include on-demand services after 7:15 p.m. on weekdays and on Saturdays, which was to address the feedback received from the Loyola community. Additionally, adjustments have been made to the regular shuttle routes between the main campus and the Broadway campus.

Broadway campus resident and junior Cason Cottrell said, “Me and my roommate used the shuttle all the time last semester to get to our classes. It was really great, but there were some days where I’d end up a few minutes late to class because we had to wait at the stop for another student who had called the shuttle,” she said. “I’m really excited for the new set schedule because now it’s even easier for me to get to campus on time.”

Starting from the first day of classes on January 16, and excluding Sundays and holidays, the shuttle will operate on a fixed schedule between the main and Broadway campuses from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. After 7:15 p.m., an on-demand option will be available alongside normal campus runs, providing greater flexibility to users during the evenings.

On Saturdays, the shuttle service will be available on-demand from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Notably, a new option has been added for users to schedule shuttle rides to Target in Metairie. To utilize this service, appointments must be made before 3 p.m. on the Friday of each week for the following Saturday. Cancellations are accepted up to one hour before the scheduled appointment time by calling the shuttle service number at 504-865-3100.

It is important to note that all riders must be currently enrolled and/or employed by Loyola University New Orleans to access the shuttle service. A sign-in log is available on the shuttle for user convenience and record-keeping.

For more information or to access the complete shuttle schedule, students and staff can visit the department webpage. For any inquiries or to provide feedback, individuals can contact Rachel Bobadilla at 504-865-3000 or by email at [email protected].