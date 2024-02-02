Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

A police cruiser parked in front of New Orleans Police Departments first police station.

Suspect wanted in attempted carjacking

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

"Wonka" review: A real stomach-ache

Starbucks barista reports to work in an empty lobby on Loyola University New Orleans campus on Jan. 19, 2024

Students boycott campus Starbucks

Snow falls to the ground on Loyolas campus on Jan. 17, 2018.

Freezing weather moves classes online

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

"Wonka" review: A queer theatre kid's wet dream

Krewe du Vieux floats make political commentary

Ruby Nieder, Life & Times Assistant
February 2, 2024
A+float+mocking+Gov.+Jeff+Landry.+This+years+theme+was+AI%3A+Artificial+Ignorance.
Eloise Pickering
A float mocking Gov. Jeff Landry. This year’s theme was AI: Artificial Ignorance.

Krewe du Vieux unveiled its 2024 theme: “Artificial Ignorance,” as they rolled down the French Quarter this past weekend.

The parade is known for its outspoken and often vulgar themes. As a result, the floats and walking groups took this to comment on issues like the Israel-Palestine conflict, artificial intelligence, and local political leaders.

Public health sophomore Fiona Bell said her favorite float, called “We the Feeble,” emphasized an important political question: “Why do we normalize electing officials that won’t be around to witness the consequences of their own actions and decisions?”

Although the parade is known for its satirical themes, the krewe began by raising awareness of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

“How many horrible things can we pretend aren’t happening because it doesn’t affect us in our daily lives? What happens when it comes here?” Bell said.

“We all know exactly what’s going on. We’re just feigning ignorance, so we don’t have to be the ones to deal with it,” she said.

Krewe du Vieux was freshman Coco Zehm’s first Mardi Gras parade experience.

“I got three different types of funny stickers that I am going to put on my door. I’ll definitely be wearing them outside of Carnival season, too,” Zehm said.
About the Contributor
Eloise Pickering, Worldview Editor
Eloise Pickering is a current freshman and the Worldview editor. She is a mass communication major, and her favorite movie is Spotlight. When not doing homework or working at the Maroon, Eloise can often be found pondering philosophically in Audubon Park. She has often been dubbed “The Thinker.” Eloise can be reached at [email protected].

