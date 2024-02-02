Krewe du Vieux floats make political commentary

Eloise Pickering A float mocking Gov. Jeff Landry. This year’s theme was AI: Artificial Ignorance.

Krewe du Vieux unveiled its 2024 theme: “Artificial Ignorance,” as they rolled down the French Quarter this past weekend.

The parade is known for its outspoken and often vulgar themes. As a result, the floats and walking groups took this to comment on issues like the Israel-Palestine conflict, artificial intelligence, and local political leaders.

Public health sophomore Fiona Bell said her favorite float, called “We the Feeble,” emphasized an important political question: “Why do we normalize electing officials that won’t be around to witness the consequences of their own actions and decisions?”

Although the parade is known for its satirical themes, the krewe began by raising awareness of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

“How many horrible things can we pretend aren’t happening because it doesn’t affect us in our daily lives? What happens when it comes here?” Bell said.

“We all know exactly what’s going on. We’re just feigning ignorance, so we don’t have to be the ones to deal with it,” she said.

Krewe du Vieux was freshman Coco Zehm’s first Mardi Gras parade experience.

“I got three different types of funny stickers that I am going to put on my door. I’ll definitely be wearing them outside of Carnival season, too,” Zehm said.