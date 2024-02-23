Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

Bateman team aims to bridge cultural gaps on campus

Mina Leffler
February 23, 2024
Taylor+Pittman+sits+alongside+a+team+member+on+Feb.+20.+2024.+
Laci Barrow
Taylor Pittman sits alongside a team member on Feb. 20. 2024.

Most people come to New Orleans and Loyola because of the multicultural representation in the city and around campus. However, some students feel that Loyola is lacking when it comes to hosting events to honor different cultures.

To combat this, mass communication students through the Bateman Campaign, a national public relations competition for college students, have created a campaign called “Bridged Culturs.”
Public relations junior and team captain Julia Bueno said Bridged Culturs isn’t just a movement for cultural awareness, but a movement for those who are culturally fluid.
“I think people don’t realize how meaningful it is sitting in a classroom and knowing you aren’t the only one, how important it is to feel heard and like you belong,” Bueno said. “That’s our main goal, that college students, like myself, feel comfortable being themselves instead of feeling like they have to put aside who they are and where they come from to fit in.”
Bueno said the biggest part of the campaign for Bridged Culturs is setting up an ambassador program that promotes students from different backgrounds.
This ambassador program will bring awareness to Loyola’s campus that students from different cultures want to be seen and heard, she said.
The ambassadors will have their testimonies on social media explaining why cultural diversity is important to them and why other students should do the same.
Ambassador and public relations senior Yulenda Timothy said being an ambassador is an amazing feeling because she knows others in the world can relate to her experience.
“Whether that be an international student, fitting into both Millenial and Gen Z or even having different cultures,” Timothy said. “Others can learn as much from me as I do from them. I enjoy being exposed to global differences, and there’s no better way to do that than bridging the gaps.”
Along with the ambassador program, the team has partnered with other organizations around their campus to hold several events over the following weeks.
One event will be an International Multicultural Food and Music Festival. This collaborative initiative, led by the team in partnership with the International Student Association and Student Government Association, promises to be a vibrant celebration of diversity and inclusion.
Scheduled to take place on Thursday, Feb. 29 in the Peace Quad, the event aims to revitalize the fall semester’s International Student Food Fair.
With the support of various cultural clubs on campus, attendees will embark on a culinary journey worldwide, indulging in an array of dishes representing diverse cultures.
The festival will also feature performances by music students.
Funded by SGA and overseen by diversity, equity, and inclusion director, Stephanie Oblena, along with an ambassador for the team’s campaign, the event will serve as a platform to amplify the voices of students navigating a “home away from home” state.
In the spirit of unity, collaboration, and cross-cultural exchange, this festival endeavors to create lasting memories, foster connections, and contribute to the success of the Bateman Team’s impactful campaign.
