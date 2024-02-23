Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

1
The Capitol is seen as Congress resumes following a long break and the midterm elections, in Washington, early Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Iowas lawmakers vetoed a bill that would remove gender identity from the states civil rights.

A majority-Black district has been redrawn into six districts

2
Students attend vigil for Palestine on Jan. 29.

Vigil for Palestine met with university resistance

3
Photo illustration

Broadway residents voice concern over attempted carjacking

4
REVIEW: Take a chance on Percy Jackson & the Olympians

REVIEW: Take a chance on "Percy Jackson & the Olympians"

5
Robert Gnuse teaches a class on Jesus Christ on Jan. 30.

Professor receives Dux Academicus for 44 years of service

Beach volleyball hits high in preseason ranks

Avanni Joseph, Staff Writer
February 23, 2024
Courtesy+of+Brittany+Cooper.
Courtesy of Brittany Cooper.

Loyola’s beach volleyball team has their first game of the season on Feb. 18, and after being picked fifth in the pre-season pools, Robert Pitre, head coach of Loyola’s beach volleyball team has specific aspirations for his team.

“It’s no underdog mentality. We have a lot to prove. We know we’re better than what other people think we are, but we still have to prove it,” Pitre said.

With that in mind, Pitre admits they have undergone some changes to prepare for this season.

The coach has made it so that the drills are initiated by the women on the team.

“Last year, we had a couple of coaches hitting down balls or specific swings that we wanted them to defend, whereas now the girls are doing every touch. It’ll be beneficial down the road. They’re doing it all,” Pitre said.

Along with changing the audience’s minds, the team aims to win the conference championship.

With skills in place and lots of time in the weight room and practice on the sand, they’re certain this is something achievable and fully within their reach.

“Our goal without a doubt is to win a conference championship. We really feel like we have the talent to do that but on top of that we’re creating a positive team culture,” Pitre said.

There’s an ambition to make it clear that a small fifth place title seems like something unfathomable and far below their capabilities.

While the team works hard on the sand, they hope to see the Wolf Pack in the stands cheering them on.

“It’s a really exciting atmosphere,” the coach said. “Come and experience what the sun and sand feel like.”
