Presentation for sexual assult support to occur

Courtesy of Sophia Renzi.

“Who Can Help Them Now” is a presentation hearing with local representatives about initiating a task force for students of sexual assault. The presentation will take place on May 2 in Miller Hall 114 at 5 p.m. The hearing focuses on sexual assault awareness and support against sexual violence. The event is open to all Loyola and Tulane University members.

Honors English senior Matt Manzella is involved in the event and said the mission is putting the theory of community organizing into practice. The honors program course ‘community organizing’ is the initial basis of the task force taught by Professor Joseph Givens.

The coalition, including Panhellenic council and other on-campus organizations, want to solidify the task force. After completing research around campus, the conclusion to make a task force was reached.

Manzella said because there is only one facility equipped to handle cases of sexual assault in New Orleans, he believes the New Orleans Police Department is underprepared to investigate cases.

They hope this new effort will incite change. In preparation for the hearing, the students worked on a PSA announcement that explored the issue of understudying sexual assault events.

Manzella said “My role in the hearing is to ask questions about how representatives approach this issue.”