Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
1
Students evacuate after power outage

Students evacuate after power outage

2
A piece of construction equipment sits in front of the chapel construction. Students have experienced catcalling from the workers.

Students call out construction workers for harassment

3
Courtesy of Taylor Swift

“The Tortured Poets Department” review: Swift at her most vulnerable

4
Students wait outside of the communications and music building during a power outage on April 16, 2024.

Loyola power outage causes campus "chaos"

5
Jewish student sits in solidarity with students protesting for Palestine on St. Charles Ave. in front of Loyola.

Students protest for Palestine in the street

Presentation for sexual assult support to occur

Violet Bucaro, Assistant News Editor
May 1, 2024
Courtesy+of+Sophia+Renzi.
Courtesy of Sophia Renzi.

“Who Can Help Them Now” is a presentation hearing with local representatives about initiating a task force for students of sexual assault. The presentation will take place on May 2 in Miller Hall 114 at 5 p.m. The hearing focuses on sexual assault awareness and support against sexual violence. The event is open to all Loyola and Tulane University members.

Honors English senior Matt Manzella is involved in the event and said the mission is putting the theory of community organizing into practice. The honors program course ‘community organizing’ is the initial basis of the task force taught by Professor Joseph Givens.

The coalition, including Panhellenic council and other on-campus organizations, want to solidify the task force. After completing research around campus, the conclusion to make a task force was reached.

Manzella said because there is only one facility equipped to handle cases of sexual assault in New Orleans, he believes the New Orleans Police Department is underprepared to investigate cases.

They hope this new effort will incite change. In preparation for the hearing, the students worked on a PSA announcement that explored the issue of understudying sexual assault events.

Manzella said “My role in the hearing is to ask questions about how representatives approach this issue.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Briefs
A car in front of Loyola University.
Car safety service offered on campus
Pro-palestine protestors surround growing encampment on Tulanes front lawn on April 30, 2024.
LIVE UPDATES: Palestine encampment develops at Tulane
Pro-Palestine protestors form a circle around an encampment on Tulanes Gibson lawn on April 29, 2024.
Students form pro-Palestine encampment on Tulane lawn
Jewish student sits in solidarity with students protesting for Palestine on St. Charles Ave. in front of Loyola.
Students protest for Palestine in the street
Photo credit: Hayley Hynes
Tennessee lawmakers pass bill to allow armed teachers
The fifth Tulane Police Department station on Broadway and Zimpel, Aug. 22, 2023. A shooting that occurred at The Republic NOLA has sparked conversations about gun laws.
Republic NOLA shooting raises questions about gun legislation
More in Crime
(L to R) Steven Garner and Calvin Duncan embrace as Marcus Kondkar looks on. Garner and Duncan are former Angola inmates and were interviewed by Kondkar. Courtesy of Kathleen Flynn.
Professor shines light on life incarcerated
LUPD police car. LUPD is testing out a new dispatch system.
LUPD sees success with new dispatch system
Map of Uptown New Orleans depicting where the popular college bars are for Tulane and Loyola. These are the bars that are patrolled to ensure student safety.
Tulane police ensures student safety at college bars
LUPD office with open sign on March 18, 2024. LUPD Lieutenant Patrick Martin aims to foster better relationships with the student body.
LUPD aims to build relationships with students
LUPD police car. LUPD is testing out a new dispatch system.
LUPD gets new dispatch sytem
Police truck drives through crowd of parade-goers on Feb. 16, 2023.
Students voice concerns over Mardi Gras safety protocols
More in News
Encampment demolished, 14 arrested
Encampment demolished, 14 arrested
LIVE BREAKING: SWAT nearly surrounds encampment
LIVE BREAKING: SWAT nearly surrounds encampment
Report: Protestors remain at Tulane for encampment
Report: Protestors remain at Tulane for encampment
Pro-Palestine encampment persists into the night on Tulanes front lawn
Pro-Palestine encampment persists into the night on Tulane's front lawn
Aerial image of the chapel construction.
Chapel to open in the fall
The university senates votes on a new AI policy. The policy is the universitys first attempt to formally address artificial intelligence.
University senate votes to endorse new AI policy

The Maroon

Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
The Maroon • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Maroon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *