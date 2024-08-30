Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Film department receives $750,000 grant

Loyola University New Orleans to Create Virtual Filmmaking Facility with Support from LED Entertainment Development Fund
Violet Bucaro, News Director
August 30, 2024
Violet Bucaro
Steven Nguyen, film student, shows new camera equipment acquired by the grant.

Loyola’s digital filmmaking program will receive $750,000 from Louisiana’s Entertainment Development fund. Miles Doleac, chair of the digital fulfillment department, said studio-grade cameras, lighting gear, volume tech, and other equipment will be possible. Loyola Film’s production technology will be an “absolute game changer,” Doleac said. Many new installments are planned including a high-resolution “volume wall,” 3-D interaction technology, light-emitting diode panels, motion cameras, and more are planned to be purchased. According to Technology Coordinator and professor Albert Dupont, new equipment has already been ordered and the fourth-floor camera room now is exclusively reserved for film students. The film will be paid in annual $250,000 installments over three years, according to the press release.

Violet Bucaro
Violet Bucaro, News Director