Film department receives $750,000 grant

Loyola’s digital filmmaking program will receive $750,000 from Louisiana’s Entertainment Development fund. Miles Doleac, chair of the digital fulfillment department, said studio-grade cameras, lighting gear, volume tech, and other equipment will be possible. Loyola Film’s production technology will be an “absolute game changer,” Doleac said. Many new installments are planned including a high-resolution “volume wall,” 3-D interaction technology, light-emitting diode panels, motion cameras, and more are planned to be purchased. According to Technology Coordinator and professor Albert Dupont, new equipment has already been ordered and the fourth-floor camera room now is exclusively reserved for film students. The film will be paid in annual $250,000 installments over three years, according to the press release.