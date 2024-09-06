Gov. Landry’s “Given Name Act” rolls out in Uptown schools

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry implemented the “Given Name Act” in public schools, which denies students the right to go by their chosen names and pronouns without parental approval. The act went into effect in May 2024.

According to the House bill, if a parent or guardian discovers that the child’s teacher is using a non-government name or chosen pronouns without the parent’s permission, the teacher can be fired, have their pay deducted, or face other consequences. This rule does not apply to derivative names or nicknames.

Communication professor Lisa Collins is a parent of two daughters in the local public school system, including a sophomore at K-12 charter, The Willow School. Collins said she did not receive an email notice regarding the Given Name Act. According to Collins, The Willow School held an assembly explaining Landry’s new acts to students. The assembly addressed the “Given Name Act,” the required display of the Ten Commandments in classrooms, and a new bathroom policy that bans transgender students from using restrooms that align with their gender identity. The Willow School had previously implemented unisex student bathrooms. The school has not yet enforced the Ten Commandments policy.

The act has gained support from conservative groups concerned that students are going by names and genders that do not coincide with the information on their birth certificates.

“Parents know their children best, and their authority should not be superseded by teachers and school administrators,” The Heritage Foundation, a D.C.-based research institution said in a Feb. 2023 report. “Schools should not make potentially life-altering decisions for a child behind parents’ backs.”

Transgender freshman Remi Grady urged the importance of autonomous expression for LGBT+ students. According to Grady, their teachers had no issue using their preferred names and pronouns when they came out, and it was easy to change their names in the school system.

“Being denied like that would have stunted any growth as a person,” Grady said. “I wouldn’t have been able to make music, successfully pursue my academic career, make friends, or contribute to my community in the ways I did.”